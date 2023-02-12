Briefs - Kaminski Rotary.jpg

Paul Kaminski, president-elect of Rotary of Tehachapi, addressed the Tehachapi City Council on Feb. 6, sharing information about the organization’s upcoming Peace Pole project.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Tehachapi will soon have a “Peace Pole,” thanks to a project initiated by Rotary of Tehachapi.

President-elect Paul Kaminski presented information about the organization’s worldwide efforts toward peace during the Feb. 6 meeting of the Tehachapi City Council.

