Tehachapi will soon have a “Peace Pole,” thanks to a project initiated by Rotary of Tehachapi.
President-elect Paul Kaminski presented information about the organization’s worldwide efforts toward peace during the Feb. 6 meeting of the Tehachapi City Council.
As part of those efforts, he said, the organization is working with the city to install a “Peace Pole.”
The pole, he said, is an international symbol of the “hopes and dreams of the entire human family,” standing vigil in silent prayer for peace on earth.
Each pole bears the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in different languages on each of its four or six sides. Kaminski said there are more than a quarter million poles around the world.
Although details remain to be worked out, it’s anticipated that the Tehachapi peace pole will be installed near the visitor center downtown.
The message will be in English, Spanish and two other languages to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.