Tehachapi’s new Round Table Pizza restaurant opened Monday, Dec. 20. The West Coast pizza brand dates from its founding in Menlo Park in 1959.
Dine-in or take-out options are offered. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. for the first two weeks of operation, and then will expand to 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The restaurant is located at 1100 W Tehachapi Blvd. (next to Starbuck’s). The phone number is 661-822-5700.
City, county will participate in traffic study
Kern County and the city of Tehachapi are working together to conduct a regional transportation study to update data that will be used to help evaluate the impact of future development on community roadways.
At its Dec. 20 meeting, the Tehachapi City Council agreed to allocate $89,950 for the study, which is expected to cost between $100,000 and $110,000, with the county paying the remainder. However, $65,000 of the city’s allocation comes from a state grant intended to accelerate housing production.
Jay Schlosser, development services director, said the updated regional transportation information will speed up evaluation of housing projects because up-to-date information will be available.
The city and county will also use information from the study to update developer fees.
In 2006, the city adopted a regional transportation impact fee program developed by the Kern County Roads Department for use within the Tehachapi region.
Schlosser said the update will analyze current traffic patterns, predict expected changes in traffic patterns and propose an update list of public improvements to address expected changes in the next 20 years.
Following completion of this study work, an updated traffic impact fee would be proposed for adoption by both the City Council and the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
Hazardous waste collection events coming up
Kern County Public Works has announced two household hazardous-waste-collection events in Tehachapi during January. Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of these one-day collection events. HHW collection events are for residential hazardous waste only. Commercial or business waste will not be accepted.
Events are set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both Jan. 8 and Jan. 29 at the Tehachapi Recycling and Sanitary Landfill, 112001 Tehachapi Blvd.
When traveling with HHW to any event or facility, it’s important to practice safe transportation procedures. Please follow these safety guidelines:
• Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container.
• Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.
• Do not mix materials.
• Keep materials separated and away from passengers.
Residential hazardous wastes are products, purchased for use in or around the home, that when improperly discarded, may threaten human health or the environment. These products include household cleaners, deodorizers, personal hygiene products, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals, swimming pool chemicals, and automotive products and fluids. Even though a product can be easily purchased at the local store, it can still be harmful to you, your family, and the environment.
More information on household hazardous waste, collection events, and guidelines is available online at www.kernpublicworks.com/hazardous-waste.
Recycle your Christmas tree
After the carols are sung and the gifts are opened, Waste Management of Antelope Valley encourages residents to recycle their trees through its drop-off locations.
From Dec. 27 through Jan. 7, Kern County residents can drop off their real trees at the following locations to be recycled:
• 416 N. Dennison Rd., Tehachapi, Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• 1731 Sierra Hwy, Rosamond, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It is important to remove all decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands. Artificial and flocked trees cannot be recycled and should be disposed of as trash.
For more information, call 661-822-6871.
Upcoming meetings Jan. 1 through Jan. 31
Note: This list is based upon regularly scheduled meetings and other information available at the time of publication. Be sure to check the agency agenda to confirm the time, date and location of meetings listed here.
Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. The next regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Jan. 3; the meeting that would be held on the third Monday will be moved to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, because of the Martin Luther King holiday. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Sippin’ with the Supe: An opportunity to meet with Tehachapi Unified School District Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, Kohnen’s Country Bakery, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
• Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council: Meets at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi. The next meeting will be Jan. 5. More information online at https://www.tehachapiedc.org.
• Tehachapi Planning Commission: The commission typically meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. The next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the board of trustees are planned for the second Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi. Agenda information is available online at https://www.tehachapiusd.com.
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next meeting is set for Jan. 13. An agenda will be published online at https://www.bvcsd.com/.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi. The next meeting is set for Jan. 18. Agendas are published online at https://www.tvhd.org.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. The next meeting is set for Jan. 18. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org.
• Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors: Regular monthly meetings are planned for the third Thursday of each month, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next meeting is set for Jan. 20. Agendas are published online at https://ghcsd.com.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. This month that is Jan. 18. Agenda information is available online at https://www.stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: The regular monthly meetings of the board of directors are typically held beginning at 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Rd., Tehachapi. The next meeting is set for Jan. 19. Agenda information is available online at https://tccwd.com/current-board-meeting.
• Coffee with the Mayor: Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and scheduled for the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Kamenz Cafe, 120 S. Mill St., Tehachapi. In January, this will be Jan. 20.
