Rio Tinto.jpg

Rio Tinto says its U.S. Borax mine in eastern Kern has become the first open pit mine on the planet to power its heavy machinery entirely with only renewable diesel fuel.

 Photo courtesy of Rio Tinto

Gigantic trucks used for hauling and loading materials at the U.S. Borax mine in eastern Kern have become the latest tools for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in California.

Instead of fueling up with conventional diesel, owner Rio Tinto says it has converted all heavy equipment at the mine to run on renewable diesel. The move is expected to cut up to 45,000 tons per year of greenhouse gas emissions, the equivalent of taking 9,600 cars off the road.