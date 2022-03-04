The development of a new recreational vehicle resort and storage facility to be located on 30 acres south of East Tehachapi Boulevard and west of Bailey Court will be considered by the Tehachapi Planning Commission on March 14.
Proposed by John A. Thomsen of Thomsen Investments, LLC, of Bakersfield, the development would be located on 30 acres south of East Tehachapi Boulevard and west of Bailey Court. The location is to the west of Highway 58’s Exit 151 (California 58 Business West).
At a public hearing expected to begin at 6 p.m. or shortly thereafter, the commission will consider verbal or written comment from any interested person.
A declaration of negative environmental impact is proposed for the project, according to a published notice.
The planning commission meeting will be held in the community room of the Tehachapi Police Department, 220 W. C St.
— Claudia Elliott
