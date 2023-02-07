Connelly “Keith” Sackewitz was appointed to represent District 2 on the Tehachapi City Council at the Feb. 6 council meeting.
Sackewitz, who is well known for his volunteerism at the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, said he has lived in Tehachapi twice. He first moved to the community in 1963, two years after graduating from high school in Anaheim. He and his wife, Lana, married and had four children in Tehachapi before they moved to Bakersfield for employment reasons. He is now retired from a career in sales.
Sackewitz and his wife moved back to Tehachapi in 2008 and he became involved in the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum. He has volunteered with Friends of the Tehachapi Depot for the past 12 years and served as vice president for the past eight years.
Visitors to the museum may be familiar with Sackewitz, who sometimes dresses in a conductor’s uniform there. He spearheaded the $100,000 project to construct an overlook at the Tehachapi Loop in 2021. Later that year he was instrumental in acquiring a 1940s caboose which will be restored and remain near the depot, thanks in part to a $19,000 donation that Sackewitz and FOTD President Steve Smith solicited from the City Council.
While living in Bakersfield, Sackewitz was active with Boy Scouts of America and Mayor Michael Davies recalled meeting him when he was a trainer for the scouting organization.
He and other members welcomed him to the council and thanked him for being willing to serve.
Sackewitz was the only person to apply for the vacancy, for which the city advertised following Scrivner’s resignation. She left the council after being elected to the Board of Trustees of Kern Community College District. The new council member’s term will expire following certification of the November 2024 election.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.