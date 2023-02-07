Connelly “Keith” Sackewitz was appointed to represent District 2 on the Tehachapi City Council at the Feb. 6 council meeting.

Sackewitz, who is well known for his volunteerism at the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, said he has lived in Tehachapi twice. He first moved to the community in 1963, two years after graduating from high school in Anaheim. He and his wife, Lana, married and had four children in Tehachapi before they moved to Bakersfield for employment reasons. He is now retired from a career in sales.

