Jeff Ciachurski, CEO of Greenbriar Capital Corp.

Jeff Ciachurski, CEO of Greenbriar Capital Corp.

The debate over future allocations of imported water in the greater Tehachapi area has become even more heated.

The chief executive officer of a company that wants to develop 995 residential units in the city of Tehachapi has alleged that the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water district is a “highly corrupt, compromised and dishonest public agency.”