The debate over future allocations of imported water in the greater Tehachapi area has become even more heated.
The chief executive officer of a company that wants to develop 995 residential units in the city of Tehachapi has alleged that the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water district is a “highly corrupt, compromised and dishonest public agency.”
Jeff Ciachurski, CEO of Greenbriar Capital Corp., a Canadian company, on Aug. 3 released a copy of what he called an open letter to the Kern County grand jury dated July 25. In the letter he referred to the grand jury’s June 1 report about the water district.
He said the water district’s behavior “falls under RICO (Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) laws and further violations of government corruption regulations and pay to play schemes prohibited by law.”
Referring to TCCWD board President Robert W. Schultz only by his title, Ciachurski claimed to have evidence supporting his claim that the water district sued the city of Tehachapi to stop the Sage Ranch development for personal reasons.
Schultz, who was traveling for business last week, denied Ciachurski’s allegations that he made any decisions as a member of the water district board for personal reasons.
Members of the water district board and others are reportedly constrained from discussing matters related to the pending litigation and settlement efforts. Schultz said he will be available later this week for an in-person interview and will share all information that he can.
“I have reviewed the inflammatory responses to the grand jury report from the city and Golden Hills (community services district) and from Greenbriar Capital Corp.,” TCCWD General Manager Tom Neisler said in an email on Friday.
“I am disappointed by the continuing false attacks on our elected board of directors by the city, GHCSD, and Greenbriar,” he continued. “Name-calling will not detract the district from its continuing obligation to manage its water supplies for the benefit of all customers. The board provides strong, consistent, selfless leadership. The board president comes from a family who has served the Tehachapi area for generations, and he contributes to the community in numerous ways. The slanderous claims being made against him are without merit.”
Ciachurski provided no evidence to support his claims but said the board president “tried to purchase a 28-acre parcel of the Sage Ranch project in April of 2017” and was upset that Ciachurski “rejected his purchase attempt.”
He also alleged that the board president “further extorts the city on the Sage Ranch project, by using another agriculture parcel he owns next to Sage Ranch as leverage, by asking the city to support a zoning change on his adjacent parcel from agriculture to residential, in return for him not protesting Sage Ranch. Again, he does not get what he wants via extortion and then sues the city to stop Sage Ranch.”
Schultz has not sued the city. As previously reported, the water district, governed by a five-member elected board of directors, filed suit against the city and others, including Greenbriar, in September 2021.
The city of Tehachapi has previously declined comment on matters relating to litigation and did not respond to a request for comment on Ciachurski’s statements alleging that the water district board president “extorts” the city, or to Greenbriar CEO’s claim that the water district sent recent settlement proposals to the city containing “statements that there is adequate water for Sage Ranch.”
High stakes
The Sage Ranch development, proposed to be completed in six phases over seven years, would increase the number of residential units within the city of Tehachapi from about 2,000 to about 3,000.
As previously reported, a filing Ciachurski made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 25, 2022, projected that the company might yield a profit of more than $123 million (in U.S. dollars).
And because Ciachurski, on behalf of Greenbriar, agreed to include the project in a special taxation district, the city would be able to assess impact fees on future property owners, adding about $1 million per year to the city’s general fund, in addition to revenue from the city’s share of property tax.
Based upon the 2017 report the city relied upon to establish the tax, it could increase the monthly payment on detached single-family homes within the subdivision by about $100 per month and on attached housing, such as paired homes, cottages and townhomes, by about $75 per month. The property owner would pay the tax on apartments and likely pass the expense on to tenants through rent charges. The amount could increase annually and is in addition to fees property owners will be assessed for the homeowners’ association the city required as a condition of approval for the project.
Grand jury report
According to an informational page about grand juries provided by the state judicial branch, a county grand jury wields its power through its reports but has no authority to order or otherwise compel compliance with its recommendations.
As previously reported, the grand jury made seven findings and four recommendations and also requested response from the city of Tehachapi and Golden Hills Community Services District, in addition to the water district board.
The 11-page report noted that TCCWD is in compliance with state rules for water usage and attempts to manage water efficiently and fairly.
It recommended changes in certain water district practices, specifically having to do with ad hoc committees. It also called on the district’s board to “adhere to rules and policies” in an agreement it signed with the city of Tehachapi in 2020 — and to provide training and briefings for board members prior to the elected officials taking action on agenda items.
“Water scarcity has often led to conflicts at local and regional levels,” the grand jury noted in a preface to the report.
The litigation
Following the Tehachapi City Council’s approval of the proposed Sage Ranch project in September 2021, the water district filed a complaint alleging that the city violated multiple state laws in its approval of the planned development and asked the court to set aside the city’s approval of the 995-unit residential subdivision.
The city called the accusations “both unfortunate and unfounded” and later successfully petitioned to have the case moved from Kern County to Sacramento County Superior Court.
Earlier this year the court ruled in favor of a petition by the water district to separate parts of the litigation to focus first on Sage Ranch with consideration of another claim — that the city has a “pattern and practice” of violating the California Environmental Quality Act — left for future resolution.
A status hearing may be held later this month.
Although the city said early on that the pending litigation would not stop progress on the project, there has been little forward movement so far. A precise development plan submitted by Greenbriar late last year remains under review by the city.
Greenbriar CEO
Ciarchurski declined further comment about his letter to the grand jury, noting “the letter is factual. My discussion with you will not change what you decide to report. You seem to write your own spin on the facts. I sent this as it was filed as a public document.”
This is not the first time he has made allegations against Schultz.
As previously reported, in an interview on Oct. 5, 2021, Ciachurski alleged that the water district board president had a conflict of interest because he owns property adjacent to the Sage Ranch property.
In a letter to the city dated April 16, 2020 — which is included in the Sage Ranch final environmental impact report approved by the City Council in September 2021— Schultz expressed concerns about the project’s potential impact on property owned by a family company, Schultz Enterprises, Inc. He signed the letter as vice president of the company and referenced a 30.54-acre parcel in the unincorporated area directly south and adjacent to Sage Ranch is zoned for agriculture and actively used to grow row crops.
“I would not be opposed to making a deal here where we use our property for a purpose outside of farming, but it must make economic sense,” Schultz told the city. “If we do not have a planned future use for our property and the farming becomes impacted by the Sage Ranch project, then you will have essentially shut down the use of one property in favor of the plan on another and I cannot agree to this. I would rather work with the planners and my neighbors than to work against them.”
Ciachurski said in October 2021 that he asked the city to refer Neisler and Schultz to the Kern County District Attorney for an investigation of fraud. On Oct. 5, 2021, the city responded to an inquiry and said that it did receive a request from Ciachurski to make a referral to the DA but that it had not taken such an action. When asked why the requested referral had not been made, the city replied that upon the advice of counsel it would make no further statement on the matter.
The city confirmed that staff did meet with Schultz, as requested.
“As discussed publicly at the July 12, 2021, Planning Commission meeting, city staff, responding to the request from Mr. Schultz, met to discuss his potential plans to develop his property with residential units,” the city said in a statement.
Schultz, responding on Oct. 8, 2021, to an inquiry about Ciachurski’s allegation, said he is a minor shareholder in Schultz Enterprises, Inc.
“As part of the CEQA process, the city wrote a letter to (the company) which encouraged comments and participation in the process,” he said. “My letter was in response to the city’s request for involvement.”
His April 2020 letter to the city made no reference to the water district or his role on its board of directors. Schultz dismissed Ciachurski’s allegation that his company’s ownership of property near the Sage Ranch project influenced his participation on the water district board.
“The most important item here is that TCCWD does their job to properly manage the water supply and protect the water basins,” he said in October 2021. “That's the focus. That's been the focus since the inception of TCCWD and it remains to be.”
The RUWMP
Joint efforts of the water district, the city and three community services districts to produce a regional water plan that is at least two years overdue are apparently stymied by the Sage Ranch litigation.
Although the city and Golden Hills referred to the draft RUWMP — Regional Urban Water Management Plan — in their joint letter to the grand jury dated July 27. In an email Aug. 3, city spokesperson Key Budge said the city is unable to provide a draft of the document.
“Unfortunately, it’s still being drafted and not subject to disclosure at this time,” Budge said. “While we have expressed our concern regarding the failure to complete the RUWMP at TCCWD’s meetings and in writing to its board, it still is not finished.
“A good question for TCCWD is when does TCCWD expect to have the 2020 RUWMP finalized? For now, the 2020 RUWMP and its parts are simply in draft form, and unable to be relied upon by local agencies or produced to the public,” Budge said.
Bear Valley, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs community services districts, along with the city and the water district, have participated in creation of five-year regional urban water management plans since at least 2010.
According to the state Department of Water Resources, Urban Water Management Plans are prepared by urban water suppliers every five years to support long-term resource planning and ensure that adequate water supplies are available to meet existing and future water needs. Every urban water supplier that provides over 3,000 acre-feet of water annually, or serves more than 3,000 urban connections, is required to submit a plan.
Among the purposes of the plan, according to the DWR, is an assessment of the reliability of water sources over a 20-year planning time frame.
Last summer, Neisler took responsibility for the delay delay in producing the 2020 RUWMP.
At a special TCCWD board meeting on July 6 he said the water district and its partner agencies are continuing to work on an update to the planning document. He acknowledged “considerable disagreement” between some of the agencies and the water district, but said he sees a “path forward” for the RUWMP.
“Growth targets will be in alignment with the goals that the district has set for any potential increase in imported water supply,” he said. “We’ve spent literally years discussing these issues with our partners … and I believe that those efforts are going to come to fruition.”
But the stance of the city and Golden Hills CSD in their response to the grand jury report suggest far less optimism.
In an email on Aug. 4, Neisler said completion of the RUWMP is tied to resolution of issues being discussed within the Sage Ranch litigation settlement talks.
“The long-term allocation strategy is dependent on agreement on the growth rates acceptable to both the city and TCCWD,” he said. “At this point, we have not reached agreement.
“Despite statements made by the city, the (water) district has not rejected any compromise solution that they have presented,” Neisler added. “The only proposal that the district has rejected was the city’s original 2.3% growth rate demand.”
The response from the city and Golden Hills to the grand jury’s June 1 report failed to note that there is no draft RUWMP and implied that such a document exists.
In their response, the city and Golden Hills stated that the “draft 2020 Regional Urban Water Management Plan projects an allocation of State Water Project water of only 4% each to the city and Golden Hills, which is less than our requests. And projects an allocation of 66 percent to agricultural water users.”
The reference to water here is to imported water. The city, Golden Hills and others rely largely on groundwater rights to provide water to customers. Groundwater rights in the Tehachapi Basin are related to the native safe yield of the basin, as determined by the court in the mid-1960s. The dispute is over allocation of imported water.
“I very much hope that some progress is made shortly,” Neisler said. “Until then, I cannot provide any answers.”
