Nearly two years after the Tehachapi City Council approved the 995-unit Sage Ranch residential project, the developer is still waiting for approval of a Precise Development Plan.
A video interview with the chief executive officer of Greenbriar Capital Corp. published on YouTube on Aug. 24 provided updates from the developer.
“The city is 100% motivated to approve the PDP and have the project go forward,” CEO Jeffrey Ciachurski said. “So we’re extremely close. At the same time, our stock is at the lowest price it’s ever been in 12 years. That’s probably, unfortunately, how the market works sometimes.”
In January, Development Services Director Jay Schlosser of the city of Tehachapi told planning commissioners that the developer met an extended deadline to submit the PDP and that the city had already analyzed the submission and returned it with comments. He added that the package was “pretty complete” and said he expected it to come to the commission for review in February or March.
In early May, however, he told the Planning Commission there would be no business to come before that body in June and, in a brief interview, said that staffing shortages at City Hall had slowed the PDP review. The plan wasn’t presented at the July meeting, and the August meeting was canceled.
In the 40-minute video interview, Ciachurski referenced these delays and said he expects the plan to go before the Tehachapi Planning Commission next month.
The city, he said, is taking time to approve the PDP because it wants to make sure that it is detailed.
“The last item they wanted was a matrix, a color matrix,” he said. “They literally wanted the color codes for each house to be embedded (in the plan). They want to make sure that if we cash out on the project — let’s say three years from now — that the person buying the project …” will be required to continue the project as designed.
“They want to make sure that everything that (is) put in front of the Planning Commission actually gets fulfilled. They don’t want any deviation.”
The project
The project has the potential to dramatically change Tehachapi’s housing market. The city currently has about 2,000 residential units. If built as approved, the number would increase to nearly 3,000 over seven years. However, a statement filed by the company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in May states that the company plans to complete Sage Ranch even faster — in six phases over a period of approximately six years at the rate of between 142 and 204 homes per year.
The first phase, as approved by the City Council, is 144 homes. The project’s master plan calls for those homes to include single-family homes on lots smaller than most previous developments, as well as new housing types not common in the community.
The initial phase fronts Valley Boulevard to the north and includes the project’s Central Avenue leading to a 3.8-acre park, community building and other recreational facilities.
According to the EIR, Phase 1 includes:
•Townhomes from 1,400 to 1,550 square feet;
• Cottage homes from 950 to 1,500 square feet;
• Patio homes from 1,800 and 2,000 square feet;
• Single-family dwellings from 1,800 to 2,300 square feet on 4,200 square-foot lots.
Other home types planned for later phases of the project include:
• A smaller version of cottage homes with units ranging from 950 to 1,150 square feet;
• Paired homes of 1,600 to 1,800 square feet (with two homes sharing a common wall);
• Single-family homes from 2,000 to 2,600 square feet on 5,500 square-foot lots;
Additionally, 204 apartment units planned for the project’s last phase are expected to range from 780 to 1,200 square feet.
Sales prices
Sales prices for homes in Sage Ranch have not been set, but Greenbriar has promoted the project as entry-level.
In early 2022, the company shared information from a report it commissioned from Altus Group Limited, a Canadian company that provides commercial real estate valuation. According to Greenbriar’s website, the development scenario reviewed showed the project built in six phases over approximately six years with approximately 165 units per year.
At the time, the target average sales rate was $272 per square foot of salable housing units. The company estimated a 66.7% profit on cost and a projected net profit of nearly $174 million.
In the latest video interview, Ciachurski said that through a recent update with its lender, Voya Investment Management, LLC, the average sales price per square foot has increased to $309 — just over 11%. On the construction side, he said, costs have gone up $6 per square foot.
“Our pricing is based on the mean average (home price) … of that whole region, which is $447,000. And at $300 a square foot, that ties into a 1,500 square-foot home,” Ciachurski said.
Tehachapi’s market, he said, is for $450,000 homes.
“So we’ve intentionally scaled our pricing so that we could accommodate homes at that $450,000 range.”
Local market
How the varied residential units to be offered by Sage Ranch might fare on the market remains to be seen because there is little data to offer what real estate agents call “comps.”
Currently, there are no townhomes or condominiums on the market within the city of Tehachapi. Detached single-family homes on much larger lots have been the norm in the city.
And Sage Ranch does not include detached single-family homes of 1,500 square feet. As noted above, in Phase I, the smallest single-family home is 1,800 square feet. In later phases, single-family homes are at least 2,000 square feet. Only the largest townhomes and patio homes are in the 1,500-square-foot range.
According to Realtor.com, the median listing price for homes in the Tehachapi area — including the city and outlying communities — was $459,000 in July 2023, down 3.4% from the prior year. The median listing price per square foot was $242. The median home sold price was $402,500. Realtor.com also noted that homes sold for the approximate asking price in July.
As of Aug. 26, Realtor.com showed 150 single-family homes in Tehachapi on the market, not pending sale. Of those, 13 were within the city. Homes for sale within the city ranged from 784 to 2,677 square feet and from $299,000 to $758,890 in listing price.
The smallest and least expensive home, priced at $381 per square foot, was built near downtown Tehachapi on a 7,405-square-foot lot in 1948. The largest and most expensive home is a new home to be constructed on .27 acres in the Heritage Oaks subdivision at $293 per square foot.
Project financing
Ciachurski said that Voya has committed to financing in two stages — $12 million to cover infrastructure and $28 million to cover home construction.
He detailed the infrastructure to be covered by $12 million as “building all the improvements for the project… the roads, the curbs, the gutters, sewer, water, drainage, the clubhouse, the swimming pool… and also the water purchases.”
He said the security (for the loans) is “the whole property.” Additionally, he noted, Voya will get some “bonus shares” in the company.
Greenbriar purchased most of the land in the Sage Ranch development in 2011, reportedly for $1,040,000.
According to the Environmental Impact Report approved by the City Council in 2021, after approval of the PDP, the developer will be required to submit a soils report, grading and drainage plan, street improvement plans, water improvement plans, sewer improvement plans and stormwater pollution prevention plan, including a monitoring plan.
Whether these were included in the PDP submission has not been made public.
Additional plans, and payment of fees, will be required prior to the issuance of building permits, and the city will require bonds to ensure that infrastructure is developed as planned.
More information
Ciachurski covered many more topics in the video interview. It can be viewed online at bit.ly/45MyDPq. More information about Greenbriar Capital Corp. is online at greenbriarcapitalcorp.ca.
Information about the Sage Ranch project and EIR is available at various locations on the city of Tehachapi's website, liveuptehachapi.com.
