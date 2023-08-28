Sage Ranch image

A rendition showing the proposed Sage Ranch project. This version is from the company that developed the master plan, JZMK Partners, and may vary from the approved version.

 JZMK Partners

Nearly two years after the Tehachapi City Council approved the 995-unit Sage Ranch residential project, the developer is still waiting for approval of a Precise Development Plan.

A video interview with the chief executive officer of Greenbriar Capital Corp. published on YouTube on Aug. 24 provided updates from the developer.