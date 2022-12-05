The developer of Sage Ranch, the 995-unit residential subdivision proposed for a 138-acre parcel on Valley Boulevard near Tehachapi High School, has submitted a Precise Development Plan for the first phase of the project, the next step toward homebuilding.
In a news release dated Nov. 29, Greenbriar Capital Corp. of Canada announced that the company has filed with the city of Tehachapi “the formal, final and fully complete PDP” for Sage Ranch. In California, Greenbriar does business as Greenbriar Capital (US) LLC, a Delaware Corporation.
The city of Tehachapi on Nov. 30 confirmed that the company had submitted its first PDP on Nov. 17.
According to Greenbriar, the PDP filing includes “thousands of pages of detailed 100 percent engineered drawings for each house, plus the roads, sewers, drainage, parks, dry utilities, lighting, landscaping, water and improvements.”
The company’s news release stated that, when complete, the project “will provide the city with $5 million in annual taxes, $19 million in building fees, $240 million in construction jobs and $1.5 million per month in increased local downtown shopping.”
A spokesperson for the city said it had performed no analysis of any type relating to those claims.
However, the conditions of approval included when the Tehachapi City Council approved the project in 2021 require the developer to comply with a number of mitigation measures contained in the final approved environmental document. Among these are either construction or payments toward future construction of traffic management features including six traffic lights at various intersections and a roundabout at the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Snyder Avenue.
The conditions also require the developer to enter into a subdivision agreement with the city, and to post bonds in accordance with city standards with each PDP. According to the document, no construction work of any kind shall be undertaken without this agreement.
Such bonding was required of the developer of Tract 6216, also known as the Alta Estates subdivision in the early 2000s. When the developer went bankrupt, the city took legal action and eventually received a $2.4 million settlement to complete the infrastructure in that subdivision.
The conditions of approval for Sage Ranch also outline fees that the developer must pay prior to being issued building permits. These include, but are not limited to, water and sewer connection fees, traffic impact fees, public safety fees, school fees and park fees. And the city has reserved the right to withhold building inspection at any time during project construction if the developer is overdue on properly applied fees and charges.
Timeline
Sage Ranch, as approved by the city, is to be built in six phases over seven years. Exactly when construction on the project may begin is unknown.
On Oct. 18, Greenbriar CEO Jeff Ciachurski said he was ready to build but dependent on city approval.
At its Oct. 10 meeting, the Tehachapi Planning Commission approved a request from Greenbriar for a 90-day extension to submit the PDP for the first phase of the project. The commission approved the request and Greenbriar submitted the PDP before the extended deadline.
A city spokesperson on Nov. 30 said the city is in the process of evaluating and commenting upon the received package.
“Its completeness and conformity with the approved Final Master Development Plan will determine whether it is scheduled for the Planning Commission or returned for edits,” the city said.
At any rate, the spokesperson said, this month’s commission meeting — set for Monday, Dec. 12 — is too soon for the PDP to be considered.
Water rights
In its news release on Nov. 29, Greenbriar also announced that “the company has acquired 76 gross acre feet of base water rights … for the company’s Sage Ranch project.”
The news release included a complicated description of the financial transaction that is reported to have taken place to accomplish the water rights transfer, including a debt settlement. Aside from the reported financial transaction, what can be confirmed is that on Sept. 23, an agent for Greenbriar Capital (US) LLC filed a “Permanent Transfer of Water Rights” with the Kern County Recorder.
According to the document, Ciachurski — identified as an individual — assigned and transferred in perpetuity 76 gross acre feet of base water rights to Greenbriar Capital (US) LLC on Sept. 21.
The water rights stem from an adjudication of the Tehachapi Basin made by the court as a result of the case, Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District v. City of Tehachapi, settled in 1971.
The water basin was in overdraft at the time and — in very simplified terms — among the purposes of the litigation was to settle how much groundwater could be counted upon and what rights various entities had to use of the groundwater. This “adjudication” of water rights also established the water district as Watermaster of the basin.
Within a few years of the settlement, the groundwater levels were restored. Every year since, the water district issues a report to the court. Among items reported is a record of water rights transactions — including sales and leases.
The most recent report, filed with Kern County Superior Court in April, shows Ciachurski credited with a net 114 acre feet of Base Water Rights at the end of 2021. He has owned water rights in the Tehachapi Basin since at least 2007.
The city’s requirement for the Sage Ranch development is that “the developer shall convey water rights to the city equal to 1/3 acre-feet of water per equivalent dwelling unit, up to a total of 175 acre-feet of pumpable water rights.”
The rights are to be conveyed upon recordation of the final map for each consecutive phase, beginning with Phase 1, and in proportion to the number of equivalent dwelling units in each respective phase, until the total 175 acre-feet has been exhausted, the condition of approval states. It also notes that “the developer's water rights shall be conveyed to the city to meet the water demands of the project and entirely exhausted before the developer shall be entitled to make payment of the then current equivalent in-lieu fee under the city's Water Entitlement Policy.”
Special tax
On Dec. 19 the city and developer are expected to move forward with a process that will annex the property being developed into a Community Facilities District. Property within the CFD will be taxed annually to cover certain city expenses, including landscaping, street maintenance and police services.
A public hearing on the annexation is expected at the Dec. 19 meeting of the City Council.
The developer is also required to form a homeowner association to assume ownership, operation and maintenance responsibility for all landscaping within the public rights-of-way and other amenities.
The cost of CFD tax and HOA will be disclosed to buyers as part of real estate transactions.
Litigation
The city’s approval of the Sage Ranch project remains the subject of a lawsuit filed by the water district against the city in September 2021. The legal action claimed that the city violated multiple state laws in its approval of the planned development. The city disagreed, saying in a statement that the district’s accusations were “unfortunate and unfounded.”
Schlosser told members of the Planning Commission on Oct. 10 that the lawsuit does not prevent the developer from moving forward with the project.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
