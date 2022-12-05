The developer of Sage Ranch, the 995-unit residential subdivision proposed for a 138-acre parcel on Valley Boulevard near Tehachapi High School, has submitted a Precise Development Plan for the first phase of the project, the next step toward homebuilding.

In a news release dated Nov. 29, Greenbriar Capital Corp. of Canada announced that the company has filed with the city of Tehachapi “the formal, final and fully complete PDP” for Sage Ranch. In California, Greenbriar does business as Greenbriar Capital (US) LLC, a Delaware Corporation.