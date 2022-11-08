City council annexation map.jpg

Map shows property to be annexed into a special tax district within the city of Tehachapi. The area near Tehachapi High School is commonly known as the Sage Ranch development.

 Courtesy of the city of Tehachapi

A special tax on residential property within the proposed Sage Ranch project may add more than $1 million per year to the city’s general fund by 2030 if the developer agrees to annexation into a Community Facilities District first established in 2017 in conjunction with the Walmart development.

At its meeting on Nov. 7, the Tehachapi City Council voted 3-0 to initiate the annexation and order a public hearing on the matter, expected to be on or about Dec. 19. Not voting were council members Joan Pogon-Cord, who was absent, and Christina Scrivner. Scrivner recused herself and left the meeting during deliberations. She did the same when the Sage Ranch project was approved by the council, citing a potential conflict of interest because the development company pledged a donation to Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, where she was employed at the time as a fundraiser.