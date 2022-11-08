A special tax on residential property within the proposed Sage Ranch project may add more than $1 million per year to the city’s general fund by 2030 if the developer agrees to annexation into a Community Facilities District first established in 2017 in conjunction with the Walmart development.
At its meeting on Nov. 7, the Tehachapi City Council voted 3-0 to initiate the annexation and order a public hearing on the matter, expected to be on or about Dec. 19. Not voting were council members Joan Pogon-Cord, who was absent, and Christina Scrivner. Scrivner recused herself and left the meeting during deliberations. She did the same when the Sage Ranch project was approved by the council, citing a potential conflict of interest because the development company pledged a donation to Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, where she was employed at the time as a fundraiser.
Completing the annexation will require the current property owner — Greenbriar Capital Corporation — to vote in favor.
According to Jay Schlosser, development services director for the city, the property owner supports annexation into the CFD. This is also stated in the Environmental Impact Report adopted for the project in August 2021.
The 995-unit residential subdivision is proposed for the 138-acre parcel on Valley Boulevard near Tehachapi High School. The developer’s proposal is to build the project in six phases over seven years. The high density project includes single family homes, patio homes, paired homes, cottages, townhomes and apartments as well as public parks and recreational amenities for residents.
Schlosser said the tax would pay for the impact on the development of landscaping, street maintenance and police services.
As noted in the EIR, the developer must establish a homeowner association. The HOA is to assume ownership, operation and maintenance responsibility for all landscaping within the public rights-of-way and other amenities.
Although the city will have little to no responsibility for maintaining landscaping associated with the project, City Manager Greg Garrett said this would not reduce the CFD tax.
Based upon the 2017 report upon which the city will establish the tax, it could increase the monthly payment on detached single-family homes within the subdivision by about $100 per month and on attached housing, such as paired homes, cottages and townhomes, by about $75 per month. The property owner would pay the tax on apartments and likely pass the expense on to tenants through rent charges. And the amount could increase annually.
The CFD tax is in addition to property tax and is not based on valuation, but on a base maximum amount per residential unit that can be escalated annually. The annual increase may be the greater of 2 percent per year or the “annual percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers for the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim area as determined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the 12 months ending the previous December.”
According to the BLS, the CPI for that area as of December 2021 was 6.6 percent. Estimates used in this article were calculated using the 2 percent increase applied to the maximum base established by the city in 2017, so actual amounts may be higher.
About CFDs
The CFD (officially CFD 2017-1) was established by the council in April 2017 under the authority of the Mello-Roos Community Facilities District Act. Although the timing was related to the Walmart project, the city included maximum tax rates for all types of future development that might be annexed to the district including residential, mixed-use, office, commercial, industrial, business park, agricultural processing and even parking.
According to the California Land Title Association, a Mello-Roos district is an area where a special tax is imposed on real property owners who are within a CFD.
Some CFDs are established for the purpose of paying off bonds used to fund improvements and the city used such a mechanism to help fund development in Capital Hills. However, as Schlosser explained, the city chose a different route when it established CFD 2017-1, and the special tax will remain with the property forever.
“The amount of tax may vary from year-to-year, but may not exceed the maximum amount specified when the district was created,” according to the land title association. “In the case of the purchase of a new house within a subdivision, the maximum amount of the tax will be specified in the public report.” The public report is a document provided to homebuyers that notes various items, including any HOA fees.
Previous annexation
The Walmart property on Tucker Road was the first to be included in the CFD established in 2017 and remained the only property until earlier this year when Tract 7363 was annexed to the special tax district. Owned by a firm called Comprehend & Copy Nature, LLC, the approximately 57 acres in Tract 7363 is also known as “The Address at Tehachapi.” The proposed residential development of 238 single-family homes on the southeast corner of Tucker and Highline roads also included an HOA and the property was annexed into the CFD in April.
A precise development plan for the first two phases of the project was approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission in January and at the time, Schlosser said that meant construction would need to start within a year.
At the time of the annexation, the city estimated that the estimated annual revenue from “The Address” project would be about $262,140. As with the current proposal to annex the Sage Ranch development, the funds would come from the special tax paid to be collected from buyers of the homes — and the amount of the tax would escalate over time according to the same formula.
However, at this point it appears that the project known as “The Address at Tehachapi” is not moving forward. In a document dated Sept. 12, the city noted that the project is expected to expire this month and that the applicant had informed the city of plans to scrap the current project and pursue a new concept at some later date. An effort to reach a spokesperson for the project to confirm its status was unsuccessful.
At the Nov. 7 council meeting, Schlosser said that the property will remain in the special tax district.
‘Districts’ within the city
State laws allow various types of districts to be established within the city, largely as ways to raise funds to accomplish objectives. Among these are drainage benefit, landscape, lighting and underground utility districts.
Such districts have been created as part of previous subdivisions with special funds set up for the various endeavors. And different rules govern various funds.
In the current year city budget, it’s noted that the assessments for some of these districts do not raise enough money to pay related expenses.
For instance, according to the budget, in the current fiscal year the city is tapping its general fund for more than $350,000 to subsidize landscape and lighting districts. By fiscal year 2026-27, that subsidy is expected to increase to more than $465,000 per year.
For existing lighting and landscape districts, the city budget shows that the largest deficit ($13,620) is for the Clearview development. The second largest is Heritage Oaks ($4,408) and Mill Street Cottages has a $698 deficit. The large Alta Homes subdivision, which has not been fully built out, has the largest budget — $350,828 — but does not have a deficit in the current year. The next largest subdivision, Orchard Glen, has a budget of $189,615 but does not have a deficit in the current year.
In discussion during the budget process, council members noted that some of the landscaping and lighting benefits the greater community, not just those who live in the related subdivision. For instance, the Clearview subdivision’s landscaping and lighting includes a long stretch of Valley Boulevard that backs up to homes included in the assessment district.
However, Schlosser noted that the taxes raised for the CFD will not go into a special fund but will be added to the city’s general fund.
And Garrett said that people who buy homes in Sage Ranch will not only be advised of the tax during their real estate transaction but also will have the benefit of living in an attractive neighborhood.
The city manager added that residential property tax has not been sufficient to pay for services. And, the California Land Title Association notes that “the passage of Proposition 13 in 1978 severely restricted local government in its ability to finance public capital facilities and services” because of limitations on increase real property tax. Mello-Roos, the association notes, “provided local government with an additional financing tool.”
What’s next?
The city’s approval of the Sage Ranch project in 2021 remains the subject of a lawsuit filed by the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District in September 2021. The water district claimed that the city violated multiple state laws in its approval of the planned development. The city disagreed, saying in a statement that the district’s accusations were “unfortunate and unfounded.”
At a Planning Commission meeting Oct. 10, Schlosser said the lawsuit does not prevent the developer from moving forward with the project. The commission approved a request from the developer for a three-month extension to the time required for submission of a precise development plan. The plan is expected to be in front of the commission by its Dec. 12 meeting. And, as noted in the council meeting Nov. 7, the city expects to complete the annexation of the project to the special tax district around Dec. 19.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
