Developers of Sage Ranch, a proposed 1,000-unit housing development in the city of Tehachapi, recently executed an initial master sales and marketing agreement with Keller Williams Forward Living to sell each unit of its subdivision upon the approval by the California Department of Real Estate.
According to a July 13 news release by Greenbriar Capital, the master developer, the $400 million housing project is expected to bring $300 million of construction jobs and materials to the Tehachapi Valley economy, add $3 million of annual land tax revenue, add $1.5 million per month of new consumer retail expenditures to downtown, and provide $20 million in real estate commissions to the local real estate industry.
"Sage Ranch is the most prolific environmentally sustainable residential community in California having a virtual zero carbon footprint," wrote Jeffrey J. Ciachurski, CEO and director of Greenbriar Capital Corp.
Sage Ranch, which will be located immediately adjacent the high school, will feature solar panel rooftops. The design will include nine parks, sports facilities, walking paths and a major clubhouse, according to the news release.
"The Keller Williams Forward Living team will take over the real estate placement efforts with Edwards Air Force Base, the leading aerospace companies including Northrup, SpaceX and NASA, and will assume client care of the 200-plus parties currently on the Sage Ranch wait list. We expect the project to be oversold by delivering much needed first-class housing opportunities at pricing that produce mortgage payments that will rival and often be less expensive than local rents," wrote Ciachurski.
According to Stuart Nacht, development manager for Sage Ranch, Greenbriar plans to break ground during the first quarter of 2021.
Nacht said Greenbriar is working on the logistics with Keller Williams, and units will begin selling in early to mid-August.
"I think this is an incredible opportunity for Tehachapi. Everybody on the Sage Team is first class. The design team (JZMK Architects of Costa Mesa), are incredible architects, and I'm just excited to be a part of it," said Marty Pay, chairman of the advisory board for Sage Ranch.
For further information on Sage Ranch, email info@sageranch-tehachapi.com.
