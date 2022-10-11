Planning - Sage Ranch sign.jpg

A request from the developer of Sage Ranch for a three-month extension to the time required for submission of a precise development plan was approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission on Oct. 10. The site of the proposed 995-unit residential subdivision is on Valley Boulevard near Tehachapi High School.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

With member Charles White absent, the commission approved the extension by a 4-0 vote.