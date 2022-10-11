A request from the developer of Sage Ranch for a three-month extension to the time required for submission of a precise development plan was approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission at its meeting Oct. 10.
With member Charles White absent, the commission approved the extension by a 4-0 vote.
Development Services Director Jay Schlosser explained that submission of a precise development plan is the next step in the city’s process for moving forward on the 995-unit residential subdivision proposed for the 138-acre parcel on Valley Boulevard near Tehachapi High School.
The Tehachapi City Council approved the project on Sept. 7, 2021. The developer’s proposal is to build the project in six phases over seven years. The terms of the approval included submitting a precise development plan for the first phase within a year of that date.
According to an Aug. 18 letter from Michael Todd Wood, director of engineering for DeWalt Corporation, on behalf of the developer — Greenbriar Capital (US), LLC, additional time is needed.
“The engineering and architectural team has been diligently working to prepare the required architectural and engineering plans, studies and exhibits required for the first phase of development,” Wood said. “As you are aware, the master grading and drainage design for all phases of the project were required to be fully developed along with the underground wet utility network so that Phase I construction plans could be developed.”
He said this work has taken the team the larger part of the past 11 months to complete following the tentative map and master plan approval.
Wood referenced an Aug. 11 meeting with city staff and said that a few minor architectural elevation revisions discussed and agreed to at that meeting will require a modest amount of effort to produce. He noted that a three-month extension for filing the precise development plan will allow those revisions to be completed and the remaining engineering plans to be fully developed for the initial phase.
Litigation
Nine days after the City Council approved the Sage Ranch project in September 2021, the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District filed a petition in Kern County Superior Court challenging the approval.
The water district claimed that the city violated multiple state laws in its approval of the planned development. The city disagreed, saying in a statement that the district’s accusations were “unfortunate and unfounded.”
The litigation under the California Environmental Quality Act was expected to take some time to resolve.
In April, at the city’s request, the case was transferred from Kern County Superior Court to Sacramento County Superior Court. Since then, the case was transferred to a second judge and numerous procedural extensions have been approved. As a CEQA case, the eventual judge’s decision will be based upon a review of the record — essentially the documents related to the environmental review.
Although Wood made no reference to the litigation in his letter requesting the extension, the staff report presented to the commission by Schlosser noted that the legal challenge “delayed the project timeline due to the time spent addressing the lawsuit.”
Schlosser said the lawsuit against the project’s Environmental Impact Report was unexpected and outside the control of the developer and that city staff agrees that it is a reasonable and justified request for an extension.
He also responded to questions from commissioners and noted that the lawsuit does not prevent the developer from moving forward with the project.
“Our legal team tells me that state law is very clear that a project may advance until the court says otherwise,” he said. “And the court hasn’t even reviewed (the) documents yet. So there is no reason they could not advance the project over the last year.”
However, Schlosser said, “in the opening three to six months after the lawsuit came about, everybody kind of took a … deep breath.” He said it took a while to start formulating the teams to address the issue.
“The truth is they didn’t really advance the permitting until about six months into it … when they met with me and said, ‘OK, we have this team of engineers, we want to get started, what should we be working on?’ So that was about six months ago that they … did that.”
With a project the size of Sage Ranch, Schlosser said it will not be uncommon for extensions to be requested in the future. He also said no one knows how long it might take to resolve the litigation.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
