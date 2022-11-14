The proposed Sage Ranch project — 995 residential units on 238 acres near Tehachapi High School — may solve a lot of problems.
It could provide much-needed homes — helping address California’s housing crisis — and tax revenue that will help the city of Tehachapi meet the rising cost of police and fire protection and what it calls quality of life standards.
The project might also yield a profit of more than $123 million for its owner, a Canadian firm called Greenbriar Capital Corp.
That number — specifically “$123,769,459 net present value based on a discount rate of 6 percent” — comes from a filing the company made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 25. The projected profit is in U.S. currency, according to the report.
The company has filed information with the SEC because Greenbriar seeks to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It has filed numerous documents with the SEC since January.
How Greenbriar may be able to make that much profit on the real estate project has been the topic of multiple video interviews by financial bloggers and at least one recent webinar. In these presentations, CEO Jeff Ciachurski has described the project’s history and how he builds value for the company’s shareholders.
Property background
Ciachurski founded Greenbriar in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 2009, according to an SEC filing. The company does business in Newport Beach, Calif., as Greenbriar Capital (U.S.) LLC, a Delaware limited liability company.
Previously, Ciachurski was president of Western Wind Energy Corporation of Vancouver and became involved in the wind industry in Tehachapi — and elsewhere — in the early 2000s. Common shares of Western Wind were acquired by another British Columbia firm, Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P, in 2013.
In an interview with financial blogger Ron Struthers in June, Ciachurski said Western Wind was bought out by Brookfield for $430 million cash in March 2013.
By then, Greenbriar was already operating. Ciachurski said the company paid $1,040,000 for the land that is now referred to as Sage Ranch in 2011. He noted a previous owner of the property proposed a residential subdivision that was entitled for 688 homes in 2006.
“A month later, the market crashed,” he said. “And so, the entitlement was granted, but if you don’t build within two years — if you don’t move dirt within two years — you lose your entitlement. So, the market crash was… the worst real estate crash in U.S. history. So, entitlement was lost.”
By 2018, Ciachurski told Struthers, he approached the city about developing the property.
He said the city was aware of growth in the aviation and space industry in the Antelope Valley.
“There were tens of thousands of people that did not want to live in Lancaster (or) Palmdale, didn’t want to drive … to Santa Clarita … to live in a $1.2 million home (and) drive two hours each way to work in the aviation industry," he said.
A development like Sage Ranch in Tehachapi is what people who work in that industry want, he said.
“And the city was happy with that. So, we started the process. We spent another, I don’t know — four or five, six million bucks. And we got to the finish line,” he told Struthers.
‘The finish line’
The finish line, Ciachurski said, happened to be on his 61st birthday, Aug. 17, 2021 — the day the Tehachapi City Council certified the environmental impact report for Sage Ranch.
Instead of the 688 homes planned for the former project, the property is proposed to have a mix of housing — a total of 995 residential units including single-family detached homes, townhomes and apartments — some targeted for senior citizens. A community center and parks managed by a homeowner association are also part of the project.
But another document filed with the SEC shows that Ciachurski and other executives and directors celebrated nearly two weeks earlier.
The filing, as amended by Greenbriar after a query from the SEC, stated that on Aug. 4, 2021, the company’s board of directors approved $2.74 million in bonus awards to executives and directors of the company and that the “extraordinary awards (were) merited by the recipients in the unique circumstances surrounding the approval of the Final Master Development Plan” for the Sage Ranch project. Individual members of the board abstained from voting on their own bonus, according to the SEC filing.
A financial report filed with the SEC showed that the company valued Sage Ranch at $701,983 as of Dec. 31, 2020. It valued Sage Ranch at $1,851,487 as of Dec. 31, 2021 (after city approval). The difference was $1,149,504.
The company had a net loss of $9.3 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $3.1 million in the same period in 2020, according to financial reports filed with the SEC.
The company has no revenue, the reports state. It primarily operates on funds raised through various types of stock issuances.
In the financials, Greenbriar reported that the increase in loss was the result of higher consulting fees in 2021 “as the company declared a USD $2,740,000 in bonus awards to executives and directors of the company, incurred higher general and administrative and marketing costs as the company continues to move their projects forward and in addition booked a larger loss on marketable securities.”
Sage Ranch is not the company’s only project. SEC documents also describe the company’s efforts to develop two solar projects in Alberta and another in Puerto Rico.
Since approval
Since the City Council wrapped up its approval of the Sage Ranch project in 2021, Greenbriar has moved forward on multiple fronts.
In addition to working with its engineers to prepare the Phase I Precise Development Plan for city review and approval, the company has worked to comply with requirements of the California Department of Real Estate.
According to Rick Lopes, spokesperson for the DRE, the department enforces the state’s subdivision laws to help ensure that subdividers deliver to buyers what was agreed to at the time of sale.
“These laws cover most standard subdivisions and various types of common interest developments (of five or more lots or units), timeshares, certain undivided interest developments and out-of-state timeshare subdivisions offered for sale in California,” Lopes said.
Because Sage Ranch will have a homeowner association, buyers must be informed about related costs, governance and other matters.
Lopes said that information will be provided by what is called a public report. This is also the document that will let Sage Ranch buyers know that their property will be subject to a Community Facilities Tax from the city of Tehachapi, if the process initiated earlier this month by the City Council is completed.
“Public reports are a critical disclosure document which should be read and understood by any home purchaser considering buying a home in a new subdivision,” Lopes said. “It is important for consumers to know that a subdivider is required to provide a copy of the public report to a prospective buyer before the buyer becomes obligated to purchase a lot or unit within the subdivision and also to any prospective purchaser who requests it.”
He noted that the DRE oversight remains with a subdivision until the last lot or unit is sold and the board of directors of the HOA takes over operation.
Ciachurski, in an SEC filing, has referred to Sage Ranch having received a “Pink Report” that allows Greenbriar to “collect cash reservations on 144 homes.”
Lopes said the term “Pink Report” is sometimes used to describe the DRE’s Preliminary Public Report for a common interest subdivision, which is printed on pink paper.
“DRE issues this report within two weeks of the date a filing is made with us, if the application is complete and in compliance with our requirements,” Lopes said. “This report is not an approval or disapproval of a subdivision. At the time of the Preliminary Public Report, DRE has not made a substantive review of the proposed subdivision. A Preliminary Public Report does not provide the assurances or disclosures in a final report. For that reason, a Preliminary Public Report only allows the subdivider to take reservations. The subdivider cannot enter into any binding contracts. All reservation monies must be kept in a neutral escrow depository and are fully refundable upon request. The preliminary report is valid for one year, but expires sooner if the final report is issued before that time.”
Lopes noted that Greenbriar was issued a Preliminary Public Report in 2021 and it was renewed in September.
Project status
As previously reported, the Tehachapi Planning Commission on Oct. 10 approved a 90-day extension for the Sage Ranch PPD.
Development Services Director Jay Schlosser explained that review of the PDP is the next step in the city’s process to move the project forward.
The PPD was due in September, but the company asked for more time and Schlosser supported the extension and suggested the date of the December planning commission meeting — Dec. 12 — as the new deadline.
This does not necessarily mean, he later clarified, that the PDP will be considered by the commission at its December meeting.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
