Sage Ranch, a 995 unit residential subdivision, is proposed for this 238 acres near Tehachapi High School.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The proposed Sage Ranch project — 995 residential units on 238 acres near Tehachapi High School — may solve a lot of problems.

It could provide much-needed homes — helping address California’s housing crisis — and tax revenue that will help the city of Tehachapi meet the rising cost of police and fire protection and what it calls quality of life standards.