A review of the precise development plan for the proposed Sage Ranch development in Tehachapi isn’t expected to come before the Tehachapi Planning Commission this month.
In a brief interview prior to the June 26 special meeting of the Tehachapi City Council, Development Services Director Jay Schlosser said staff’s review of the PDP is continuing. He did not speculate on when it might be ready for the commission.
Even so, the CEO of the company developing Sage Ranch said in a June 21 video interview with the publisher of an online investment newsletter that he expected the PDP to go before the Tehachapi City Council in July or early August.
Jeff Ciachurski, CEO of Sage Ranch developer Greenbriar Capital (US) LLC, provided an update on the development in a video interview with Ron Struthers dated June 21. Struthers publishes an internet newsletter about stock investments online at playstocks.net. The interview was published on YouTube at bit.ly/446vVUs.
Ciachurski said the PDP is comprised of thousands of pages. He said the city’s “planning director — who’s also their chief engineer — is taking the 9,000-odd pages of drawings and details and converting it into a summary document that will go to all the City Council members.”
He added that members of the council would be given the 9,000-page document and also “a summary on top of that so they can be … well-educated, that all the details are there. They then can vote on the approval of the engineered drawings … the technical features — as opposed to the entitlement itself, which already happened.”
Schlosser had no comment on Ciachurski’s statement on the video. He noted the PDP would not go before the City Council unless someone appeals eventual action by the Planning Commission.
BACKGROUND
The Sage Ranch development — 995 residential units to be developed in six phases over seven years — was approved by the Tehachapi City Council in September 2021. The next step in development was for the PDP to be approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission.
In October 2022, the commission approved a three-month extension to the deadline for submitting a PDP for the proposed development of 138 acres near Tehachapi High School.
In January, Schlosser told commissioners that the Sage Ranch residential project met the extended deadline to submit the PDP and that the city had already analyzed the submission and returned it with comments. He added that the package was “pretty complete” and that he would expect it to come to the commission for review in February or March.
In early May, however, Schlosser told the Planning Commission there would be no business to come before that body in June and, in a brief interview, said that staffing shortages at City Hall had slowed the PDP review.
Whether the Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting this month remains to be seen. It typically meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month, which would be July 10. Earlier that day, the city will hold a joint study session for the commission and City Council to discuss the Housing Element. An agenda for a regular meeting, if it is to be held later the same day, typically would be published late Thursday afternoon, July 6.
It’s also possible that a special meeting of the Planning Commission could be set at any time with 24 hours’ advance notice.
SALES OUTLOOK
In the June 21 video interview, Ciachurski said once the PDP is approved, Sage Ranch could have permits within four to eight weeks.
“So I think, at that point, you’re a month or two months away (from leveling the ground),” he said, adding that “all the major newspapers in Southern California and all the major news media” will cover (the start of the project).
As Ciachurski noted in the interview, the project’s conditions of approval require the completion of infrastructure before the first phase of homes can be built.
He estimated that those improvements — including grading, installation of water and sewer lines, utilities, roads, parks, a swimming pool and a clubhouse — will take more than a year to complete.
The average number of homes to be built each year is about 165. Phase one is to have 144 homes.
Those homes, he said, “have been spoken for. We’ve received over 300 reservations.”
Ciachurski has previously declined comment and, by email in March, asked for no further communication.
LITIGATION UPDATE
The developer of Sage Ranch is involved in two lawsuits related to the project.
Soon after the city approved the proposed 995-unit residential subdivision in September 2021, the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District filed suit against the city and others in Kern County Superior Court, alleging that the water supply analysis was inadequate. It said the project violates the California Environmental Quality Act and other state laws.
The city has denied all allegations and also taken the position that the pending litigation does not stop the applicant from moving forward with the project.
The case was transferred to Sacramento County in April 2022 after the city requested a change of venue.
In addition to the city, the water district's petition listed Greenbriar Capital Corp. and Greenbriar Capital Holdco Inc. — both Canadian companies — as respondents. Another company, Greenbriar Capital US LLC, along with Ciachurski — CEO of the three Greenbriar companies — are listed as real parties in interest. Under CEQA, they are parties whose rights may be affected by the outcome of the CEQA suit and therefore are entitled to participate in the litigation.
Although the City Council and the water district’s board of directors get regular reports about the litigation in closed sessions, little information has been made public. Earlier this year, the court separated elements of the case at the water district’s request.
At the June 21 meeting of the water district board, General Manager Tom Neisler reported that a hearing related to the litigation is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 25 in Sacramento.
“Both sides in the litigation have committed to providing their briefings on the Administrative Record at the time,” Neisler wrote in a staff report. “Settlement discussions continue.”
As previously reported, Greenbriar Capital US LLC and a former vice president, Stuart Nacht, are engaged in litigation with Greenbriar. Together the suits allege breach of contract and labor code violations. According to the Kern County Superior Court website, a jury trial is set for March 2024.
