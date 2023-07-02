Sage Ranch development plan.jpg

The proposed Sage Ranch residential development is for 138 acres south of Valley Boulevard and north of Pinon Street between Tehachapi High School and Clearview Street.

 Courtesy of the city of Tehachapi

A review of the precise development plan for the proposed Sage Ranch development in Tehachapi isn’t expected to come before the Tehachapi Planning Commission this month.

In a brief interview prior to the June 26 special meeting of the Tehachapi City Council, Development Services Director Jay Schlosser said staff’s review of the PDP is continuing. He did not speculate on when it might be ready for the commission.

Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.