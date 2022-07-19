The vote was unanimous. Citing a desire for local control and public safety, on July 18 the Tehachapi City Council voted 5-0 to put a 1 percent sales tax increase before voters in November.
If approved, the sales tax within the city would increase from 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent. This would yield about $4 million annually to help the city meet rising costs, including a contract with Kern County Fire that City Manager Greg Garrett said will draw an additional $4.2 million from the city’s general fund over the next six years.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors has also put a sales tax increase on the November ballot. Garrett noted the two proposed sales tax increases are not cumulative. The city tax would apply only to the city — and must be approved by a majority of city voters. The county tax would apply only to unincorporated areas of the county and must be approved by voters living in those areas.
The city manager noted that other jurisdictions have increased the sales tax rate to generate funds. The sales tax in Lancaster and Palmdale is at the state maximum — 10.25 percent. The city of Bakersfield increased its rate to 8.25 percent in 2018.
The presentation at the July 18 City Council meeting generally followed a staff report included in the agenda package, with Garrett, Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe and Finance Director Hamed Jones taking turns.
The fire contract was just one of a number of examples of federal, state and county actions Garrett said have either taken money from the city or required it to make expenditures because of unfunded mandates.
Costelloe provided background on the city’s outreach to residents over the past year. The city worked with consultants, and the most recent survey showed that 63 percent of likely voters support increasing the sales tax to maintain local services.
The current sales tax rate in the city is 7.25 percent, the state allowable minimum. The tax is collected on all retail sales within the city, including prepared foods and online sales.
Jones said the city receives about 1 percent of the tax collected from retail and restaurant sales and is apportioned part of the online sales tax that goes to the county. He also noted that research shows that 80 percent of the sales tax generated in the city is from customers who live outside the city.
The city tried for a half-cent sales tax increase in 2014. That measure failed to achieve the majority vote needed, with only 46.18 percent of voters in favor (835 yes votes compared to 973 no votes).
Public comment
All public comment on the agenda item was supportive of placing the sales tax increase on the ballot.
Kim Nixon, a former council member and current chairperson of the Tehachapi Planning Commission, said she supports the proposed increase and encouraged council members to campaign for the measure’s passage.
Nathanael Harbison of Castle Oak Homes said he has represented many people who moved to Tehachapi to get away from crime-ridden places and supports the council’s effort to fund public safety.
Madison Bennett expressed concern about not always feeling safe in her retail job and said she supports the initiative to provide funding for law enforcement and public safety.
“I feel like if everybody — including City Council, law enforcement, fire departments — came together … I think we can get this done. Because we don't want to be like other places, I don't want (Tehachapi) to be like other places.”
Representing the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, Chairman Josh Pierce said the organization’s board was in favor of allowing a vote on the increase.
“As we look at economic vitality, we look at other communities where they haven’t focused on public safety and public infrastructure,” he said. In such places, people don’t feel safe going to work or shopping and going to restaurants, which has a negative impact on commerce and the community, he added.
Jeanette Pauer, president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, was at the meeting but did not address the council. She later said that the chamber board will meet Aug. 2 to discuss taking a position on the sales tax ballot measure.
Council action
Mayor Phil Smith noted that public surveys show citizen priorities for public safety, fire and drinking water.
“This is a safe community,” he said. “We have one of the lowest crime rates in the state. And that hasn’t happened by accident.”
By keeping on top of its finances the city has been able to fund major projects in-house, he noted. But the looming increase in the county fire contract is a concern, along with state mandates.
“We’re in a sound position now,” Smith said. “But that could change in a heartbeat with certain financial constraints put on us from Sacramento that are out of our control.”
Council member Christina Scrivner said she believes the council has a sacred duty to respond to the taxpayers' need for public safety and infrastructure.
Mayor Pro Tem Michael Davies agreed.
“We need to support (police officers). We need to support our neighbors. We have a beautiful town. And I don’t want to see that go down,” he said.
Council member Susan Wiggins concurred. In addition to noting that the city needs to support its police department and have a good fire department, she said it’s important to maintain the city’s assets.
“We can barely maintain our roads,” she said.
“Amen to everything everybody said,” council member Joan Pogon-Cord said. “I won’t bore you with anything else. But my big concern … is that the state will come in and tamper with our 1 percent. That’s my biggest fear. That’s the only concern I have.”
Garrett responded that under current law 100 percent of the additional 1 percent would come directly to the city.
The city’s share of sales tax collected by the state is expected to amount to $4,011,000 in the coming fiscal year — about a third of General Fund revenue. If approved by voters, the increased tax would about double income from the sales tax.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
