City council members.jpg

Members of the Tehachapi City Council listen to a presentation by City Manager Greg Garrett at their July 18 meeting. From left are Joan Pogon-Cord, Susan Wiggins, Mayor Phil Smith, Mayor Pro Tem Michael Davies and Christina Scrivner.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The vote was unanimous. Citing a desire for local control and public safety, on July 18 the Tehachapi City Council voted 5-0 to put a 1 percent sales tax increase before voters in November.

If approved, the sales tax within the city would increase from 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent. This would yield about $4 million annually to help the city meet rising costs, including a contract with Kern County Fire that City Manager Greg Garrett said will draw an additional $4.2 million from the city’s general fund over the next six years.