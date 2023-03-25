Following voter approval last November, the sales tax will increase by 1 percent within the city of Tehachapi and unincorporated areas of Kern County. The increase will be effective April 1, bringing the sales tax rate in those jurisdictions to the same amount charged in the city of Bakersfield (8.25 percent). It will still be lower than the 10.25 percent charged in Lancaster and Palmdale.
Measure S in the city of Tehachapi and Measure K in unincorporated Kern County were on the ballot last year, and had they not passed, both the city and the county would likely be facing budget cuts, according to statements made by officials prior to the election.
Instead, the city is looking at about $885,000 in new money in the current fiscal year from the increased tax to be collected for the last quarter, according to the mid-year budget adjustments approved by the Tehachapi City Council on March 20. However, that increase is at least partly offset by more than $100,000 less revenue from transient occupancy tax than budgeted this year, based on the first seven months and more than $165,000 of expense related to higher insurance and fuel costs so far this year. The city also must pay the state more than $180,000 to set up for collecting the increased sales tax.
The county is expected on Tuesday to appoint five people — including Tehachapi resident Jeff Kermode — to the Measure K Citizens Oversight Committee.
According to the mid-year status report on the current year budget presented to the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 14, the county will begin receiving funds from the increased sales tax — effective April 1 — starting in June 2023.
“No additional revenue is budgeted in the current fiscal year, the revenue from Measure K will be incorporated into the FY 2023-24 Recommended Budget,” Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop told supervisors in that report.
In public meetings prior to the election, county representatives said the increased tax is expected to raise about $54 million annually, with more than two-thirds coming from business-to-business transactions and more than 20 percent from travel plazas in unincorporated areas.
In the city, the increased sales tax will go into the general fund, and its use will be determined by the City Council. The city estimated that the increase will add about $4 million annually to the city’s general fund. The need to meet increased public safety costs — including increases in the city’s contract with Kern County Fire Department that are expected to scale up to more than $1.2 million in 2027/28 — were among the reasons the City Council put the sales tax measure on the ballot.
As part of presenting Measure K to voters in the county’s unincorporated areas, the county pledged that funds raised by the new tax would be used only in the unincorporated areas and also to establish a citizen oversight committee.
The Board of Supervisors agenda for March 28 includes an item to appoint a representative from each of the five supervisorial districts to the oversight committee for two-year terms.
Kermode was nominated by Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner. Others nominated are Karen Zuber, first district, Sheryl Barbich, third district, Regina Houchin, fourth district, and Laura Guerrero-Salgado, fifth district.
Kermode has 38 years of law enforcement experience in small and large agencies including 10 years as a police chief. He retired in 2014 after seven years as chief of the Tehachapi Police Department and later served as chief of the Bear Valley Police Department. He previously worked at departments in Orange County.
His other experience includes work as assistant general manager of Bear Valley Community Services District and president and CEO of a firm that offers public safety consulting, personnel investigations and expert witness services. He has a law degree and has been licensed by the California Bar since 1985.
Kermode’s civic involvement includes seven years on the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District. He is also on the boards of the Central California Animal Disaster Team and an equestrian club, the Bear Valley Buckaroos.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.