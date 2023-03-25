Sales tax - file photo Kermode and Scrivner.jpg

Jeff Kermode, at left, is pictured with County Supervisor Zack Scrivner on the occasion of Kermode's retirement from the Tehachapi Police Department in 2014. The supervisor selected Scrivner as his nominee to represent District 2 on Kern County’s new Measure K Citizens Oversight Committee.

 Tehachapi News file photo

Following voter approval last November, the sales tax will increase by 1 percent within the city of Tehachapi and unincorporated areas of Kern County. The increase will be effective April 1, bringing the sales tax rate in those jurisdictions to the same amount charged in the city of Bakersfield (8.25 percent). It will still be lower than the 10.25 percent charged in Lancaster and Palmdale.

Measure S in the city of Tehachapi and Measure K in unincorporated Kern County were on the ballot last year, and had they not passed, both the city and the county would likely be facing budget cuts, according to statements made by officials prior to the election.