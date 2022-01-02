Mountain Bible Church announced the hiring of Sam Ames as Family Pastor and welcomed the Ames family back to Tehachapi to continue their work with young people and families in the community.
Ames comes to Mountain Bible from Valley Baptist in Bakersfield, where he was overseeing the junior high ministry. Prior to that, Ames served as youth pastor at Roots Christian Fellowship in Tehachapi. They also led the Fellowship of Christian Athletes ministry at Tehachapi High School. Ames will be preaching 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 at Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple St.
