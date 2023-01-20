Sandy Chavez was reappointed to represent the city on the Board of Directors of Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District at a meeting of the Tehachapi City Council on Jan. 17.
Chavez was the only person to apply for the seat on the board and has served as a director since 2019. Her new term will end in February 2027.
“I am very passionate about the parks and rec and what they provide for the community,” she said on her application for the position. “I would like to continue supporting the present and future goals.”
She currently is the Tehachapi Center Coordinator for the Salvation Army.
The five-member TVRPD Board of Directors is made up of three members appointed by the Board of Supervisors and two members appointed by the City Council. The Board of Supervisors on Nov. 29 reappointed Ian Steele and Dwight Dreyer to the TVRPD board last November, with terms to expire Feb. 3, 2027.
Other members of the board are Maryann Paciullo, who was appointed by the city, and Kaleb Judy, who was appointed by the Board of Supervisors. Their terms expire in February 2025.
