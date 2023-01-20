Briefs Sandy Chavez.png

Sandy Chavez has been reappointed as a director of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District.

 File photo

Sandy Chavez was reappointed to represent the city on the Board of Directors of Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District at a meeting of the Tehachapi City Council on Jan. 17.

Chavez was the only person to apply for the seat on the board and has served as a director since 2019. Her new term will end in February 2027.

