Two leading senators last week called upon the U.S. Forest Service and the Department of the Interior to step up their game to improve the condition of the nation’s forests and address wildfire problems.

Chairman Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., and ranking member John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, are co-sponsors of S. 4904, the Promoting Effective Forest Management Act of 2022, which they tout as holding the two public lands management agencies accountable. Their remarks came during a Sept. 29 hearing before the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources at which not just their bill but S. 4833 — the Senate version of the Save Our Sequoias Act— and ten other bills dealing with forest and wildfire issues were the subject.

Recommended for you