The meeting schedule for the Tehachapi City Council was disrupted this month by holidays.
Typically, the council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month.
Windy. Snow this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 1, 2023 @ 5:20 am
However, both days are official holidays in January, so meetings were moved to the next day.
But with no business for the agenda, the Jan. 3 meeting was canceled.
The only meeting planned for the council this month will be on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Council meetings are held in the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
