With about a dozen members of the public present at a somewhat contentious special meeting May 17, the school board for Tehachapi Unified School District voted to accelerate designating new trustee areas — redistricting — aiming to get the job done in time for the November 2022 election.
But the board stopped short of a decision to reduce the number of trustees from seven to five — although it will ask the California Board of Education to approve a waiver allowing such a reduction to be made by the board without taking the matter to Tehachapi voters.
All seven trustees were present and only one vote was unanimous — the direction given to the demographers who will prepare two sets of maps for the public and board to review. One set of maps will show the district with five trustee areas and another set will show seven trustee areas.
The board vote put a proposed reduction of trustee seats on hold, at least for now. A motion to ask the Kern County Committee on School District Reorganization to decrease the board size from seven to five was defeated, with Trustees Rick Scott, Nancy Weinstein and Jackie Wood voting to cut the board size and Trustees Tracy Kelly, Jeff Kermode, Tyler Napier and Joe Wallek voting against the motion.
On the matter of the waiver request, the vote carried, 4-3 with Kermode, Scott, Weinstein and Wood voting yes and Kelly, Napier and Wallek voting no.
The proposal to reduce the size of the board and request the waiver was made public only one day before the special meeting.
Public comment ranged from concern that the process was being rushed to the size of the board, and included specific comments that if the board size is to be reduced that should be decided by election, not a waiver.
Maps coming
A team of demographers will now put together the draft maps according to direction provided by the board, as follows:
• Trustee areas will have population equity based on population figures as validated by the Demographic Research Unit of the state Department of Finance.
• Trustee areas will comply with federal Voting Rights Act requirements, be contiguous, consider communities of interest, be compact and also have recognizable boundaries considering topography, geography and manmade features.
The board was also asked if maps should avoid head-to-head contests between incumbents and said no, indicating they do not want the residences of incumbents to be considered when drawing the new areas. They also directed the demographers to disregard jurisdictional boundaries such as school attendance areas and city limits and also the location of public facilities, such as schools.
What’s next?
According to the latest schedule approved by the board on May 17, the next step in the redistricting process will be the publication of maps with a target date of May 25. The maps will be published on the district’s website. The board anticipates holding two public hearings at special meetings on June 2 and June 9. Then a final public hearing and consideration of a resolution adopting the final trustee area map will take place at another special meeting on June 16.
By that time, the board is expected to have decided on the number of trustee areas — five or seven — and may have heard back from the state board concerning the requested waiver (in case the decision is made to drop to five trustees).
The schedule calls for the adopted map and a resolution to change to by-trustee areas elections in single-member trustee areas to be submitted to the county committee following the June 16 special meeting. The earliest that the committee is expected to give final approval is June 26. And the deadline for getting the change to the Kern County Elections office is July 6.
November election
Of the current seven trustee seats, four are up for election in November (seats held by Scott, Kermode, Wallek and Weinstein). The filing period will open on July 18 and run through Aug. 12 with the election set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
If the district is successful in meeting its target dates and establishes the new trustee areas by July 6, the actual number of seats up for election — and the geographic areas represented by those seats — will not be known much before the filing deadline.
If the process bogs down and the district can’t meet the deadline, the November election is expected to take place using at-large voting and the current trustee areas.
In addition to the potential of the incumbents wanting to seek reelection, a number of people commenting on social media have indicated an interest in running for school board this year.
An information sheet prepared by the executive board of the Tehachapi Association of Teachers shared information about the redistricting process with the organization’s members, noting that “without knowing the trustee-areas, open seats are unknown. In the meantime, PAC Chair Todd Morrison is preparing for elections and working with CTA (California Teachers Association) for funding.”
The 2020 problem
At the May 17 meeting, Garry Parrott told the board that the 2018 trustee election was the last election in which he was able to vote for all trustees running for election. In 2020, he said, his ballot only included one of the two seats for which an election was held.
Marguerite Leoni, an attorney helping the school district through the process was monitoring the meeting via Zoom and told those present that it has been determined that the county elections office made a mistake with the 2020 TUSD election, treating it like a by-trustee area election instead of at large. Voters were only provided with an opportunity to vote in the trustee areas of their residence.
Leoni said it was not the school district’s error and that the election could have been challenged, but that it is now too late.
Three trustee seats were up for election in 2020: Area 1, Seat A, now held by Napier, Area 2, seat D, held by Wood who was not challenged (and thus did not appear on any ballots) and Area 3, Seat F, now held by Kelly.
Napier received 43.62 percent of the vote, followed by Paul Kaminski with 37.43 percent and incumbent Leonard Evansic with 18.95 percent.
“It’s kind of funny we were never told,” Napier said. “I do feel bad for those who ran in the election and it was not handled properly. So that is quite disheartening … that the county could screw that up, whether I would have (been elected or not).”
Kelly, with 58.32 percent of the vote, defeated incumbent Dean Markham with 41.68 percent of the vote.
The Kern County Elections Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the 2020 school board election.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.