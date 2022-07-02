Tehachapi Unified School District expects to spend $64,377,219 in the fiscal year that began July 1. And although the budget adopted by the Board of Trustees at its meeting on June 28 appears to be about $2.3 million short, another $9 million of additional revenue is expected to clear the deficit, Chief Administrator of Business Services Hojat Entezari told the board.
The board reviewed the budget earlier in the month prior to the passage of the state budget last week. Entezari said the district’s budget was developed with guidance from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools and other sources and will be adjusted if there are any material changes in the final state budget.
Two-thirds of the district’s funding — $41,139,003 — is from the state’s Local Control Funding Formula. Enacted in 2013-14, the LCFF streamlined California’s K-12 school finance system. According to the Public Policy Institute of California, the LCCF allows funds to be spent for any educational purpose but requires districts to develop Local Control and Accountability Plans that detail district goals and document how districts plan to measure their progress toward those goals. The district regularly makes presentations at board meetings and in other venues to acquaint the community with the LCAP.
Entezari noted that the remaining one-third of funding comes from three sources: Federal awards: $10,224,132; state awards: $6,837,154; and local awards: $3,802,718.
Salaries of teachers and other certificated staff make up nearly a third of the $64,377,219 budgeted for expenditures this fiscal year. And the combination of all employee salaries and benefits — more than $48 million — amounts to about three-quarters of district expenses.
Other expenses include $3,785,960 for books and supplies, $8,427,089 for services and $3,262,265 for equipment.
LCAP presentation
Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson also presented the board with information about the LCAP at the June 28 meeting.
Goals for the three-year period covered by the latest LCAP include providing students with safe facilities, learning resources and high-quality, research-based, standards driven, culturally responsive and inclusive instruction.
As outlined in the LCAP overview, the district intends to provide students with a rigorous and interactive instructional program that reduces educational disparity in academic outcomes and provides all students with access to support systems.
Tangible examples of ways the district intends to engage with students, their families and the community include providing school social workers and instructional coaches, multi-tiered systems of support and professional development focused on instruction.
Vice principals have been added at the elementary schools, along with increased campus supervision. Funding will improve library materials, curriculum and resources. The district will provide secondary school site specialists, science and teambuilding camps and college and career-based field trips.
More information about the district is available online at tehachapiusd.com.
