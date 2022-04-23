Cerro Coso Community College will continue to operate at the corner of Snyder Avenue and Tehachapi Boulevard — and the Tehachapi Unified School District will share its campus there while also launching a new school to provide additional opportunities for local families.
After months of discussion, the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District on April 12 took a series of actions to formalize the work of administrators of the district and college.
All related actions were approved by trustees on a 6-0 vote with Trustee Tyler Napier absent.
New Cerro Coso lease
The Tehachapi Education Center is a campus at 126 S. Snyder Ave. It is owned by the district and was originally Tehachapi High School, later Jacobsen Middle School and used to house Monroe High School through the 2017-18 school year. A portion of the campus has been leased by Cerro Coso since 2017 and the community college has been the primary occupant since 2019.
Cerro Coso is part of Kern Community College District, along with Bakersfield College and Porterville College. The college’s headquarters is in Ridgecrest.
In December, TUSD Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson told the school board that the college’s lease will end on June 20. She said she and the district’s administrative team believed the facilities of the district should first serve K-12 students and might be used to allow expansion of the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy and Tehachapi Adult School, perhaps offering “blended programs” for TILA that would have students meet with teachers in person in addition to doing their work online.
Cerro Coso’s lease for about 13,000 square feet of building space was signed in July 2019 and amended in November 2020 to take on more space and increase the monthly payment from $3,600 to $3,865.
College administrators expressed concern about the potential loss of space and community and school board members also indicated support for keeping the college in Tehachapi. In February, Cerro Coso President Sean Hancock and TUSD's Larson-Everson announced they had found a way to allow the college to stay on the campus — while also providing space for TILA expansion.
The new three-year lease approved by the school board provides for the college to use classrooms in a different area of the campus than its current operation plus the existing ceramics room for $3,331.48 per month plus an estimated $3,900 per month for utilities and $3,007.36 per month for janitorial and other services.
The school district plans to use lease income to help renovate the buildings.
TILA will become a school
The Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy, operated by the district, kicked off in the fall of 2016 with 26 students. Current enrollment, according to the superintendent’s April report, is 243. During the height of the pandemic, it was much higher.
As discussed in earlier board meetings, part of the impetus for Larson-Everson seeking space at the Tehachapi Education Center was her desire to provide families with additional options. The classic TILA program offers a blended schedule of online classes and participation in regular extracurricular activities. The program has operated out of the district’s old administration offices on Snyder Avenue, just south of the Tehachapi Education Center campus.
In a presentation at the April 12 board meeting, Larson-Everson said the vision for the program is to increase learning pathways and options for students and families. TILA will provide engaging, high-quality instruction for students that includes a blended model with a mixture of on-campus and at-home learning, she said, including STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics) integrated curriculum and enrichment opportunities within the TILA blended model. She noted that the district also intends to increase and emphasize STEAM at all schools.
In its new iteration, TILA will actually become a separate school. The board approved applying for a 14-digit code that will be the official, unique identification of a school within California.
CDS codes are not assigned to programs, she said.
The establishment of the TILA as a school will enhance many program components, she said, including data collection, attendance tracking, academic performance accountability measurement, face-to-face supports for students and flexibility for students and families.
Initially, TILA will continue to offer its classic program but for students from transitional kindergarten through eighth grade, a blended model will be available, with physical attendance on campus in space at the Tehachapi Education Center from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. two days a week plus enrichment options on Fridays.
Grades TK-5 will be on campus on Mondays and Wednesdays for instruction in English language arts, math and social science. Friday enrichment activities will include design lab, robotics, art and literature and physical education.
Middle school students (grades 6-8) will have the same options but will be on campus on Tuesdays and Thursdays (plus Friday enrichment activities).
Grades 9-12 will remain with the classic model currently, which allows for students to “push into” specific classes at Tehachapi High School, the superintendent said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.