transportation - school bus file photo.jpg

School buses in front of Jacobsen Middle School on Sept. 7, 2022, are loaded and ready to take students home.

 Tehachapi News file photo

Tehachapi Unified School District struggled to keep up with the demand for transportation services this year, with a 17 percent increase in the number of students asking to ride school buses.

Except for special education, school districts in California are not required to provide transportation. The district’s transportation program has varied through the years, sometimes requiring parents to pay. But since the return to in-person instruction in the 2021-2022 school year, families in the district have received home-to-school transportation services at no cost, although it wasn’t always possible to accommodate all families.