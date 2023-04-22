A special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District has been set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.
The only business listed on the agenda is a closed session for public employee performance evaluation and a conference with labor negotiators.
According to the agenda, the superintendent is the public employee whose performance evaluation will be discussed. The superintendent’s performance evaluation is a regular item for closed session discussion.
The conference with labor negotiators lists Board President Paul Kaminski, Clerk Jackie Wood and Trustee Tyler Napier as the agency’s designated representatives to negotiate with the superintendent of schools, who is not represented.
The board will allow public comments on the agenda items before going into closed session and will report action taken in closed session after reconvening to open session, if required, according to the agenda.
The meeting will be held in the district board room at 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi. The agenda is online at tehachapiusd.com.
