A special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District has been set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.

According to the agenda, the meeting will include a board workshop conducted by Melissa Allen of Schools Legal Service and Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson. Topics for discussion will include legal components of student expulsions, district student expulsion data, the board’s role in the expulsion process and the Capturing Kids Hearts social contract.