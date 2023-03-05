A special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District has been set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.
According to the agenda, the meeting will include a board workshop conducted by Melissa Allen of Schools Legal Service and Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson. Topics for discussion will include legal components of student expulsions, district student expulsion data, the board’s role in the expulsion process and the Capturing Kids Hearts social contract.
Capturing Kids Hearts is a program designed to improve school culture. The district began using it this school year. The social contract is an integral part of the program. More information about the program is online at bit.ly/3SN6zG6.
The special meeting will also include a closed session for public employee performance evaluation (superintendent).
The board’s next regular meeting is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. The agenda for that meeting will be online at tehachapiusd.com.
Board meetings are held at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi.
