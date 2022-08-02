The Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District held a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 1, primarily for the purpose of canceling its Aug. 9 meeting.
Typically the board meets on the second Tuesday of each month. But earlier this year the board amended its meeting schedule to set two meetings in June and two in August.
However, board President Nancy Weinstein said she became concerned that the Aug. 9 meeting would be difficult because school is scheduled to start the next day.
Instead of rescheduling the Aug. 9 meeting, the board decided Monday night to consolidate all business to be on the agenda for the Aug. 23 meeting. That meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi.
The board also took action Monday night to approve the bell schedule for the coming school year. And it met in closed session to discuss "superintendent goals and evaluation," but no action was reported out of that session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.