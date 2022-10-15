“Not so fast” seemed to be the message from Trustee Tyler Napier at the Oct. 11 meeting of the Tehachapi Unified School District board.
In September, in response to concerns raised by Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club President Corey Costelloe, Napier asked for an item to establish a standing facilities committee for the district to be put on the school board’s October agenda.
Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson responded with an agenda item titled “Discussion and Potential Board Action to Approve the Formation of a TUSD Facilities Advisory Committee, including Bylaws and Committee Member Application.”
The superintendent said she responded to Napier’s request by researching what other districts have done to create such committees. According to the agenda, the committee would allow parents, community members, teachers, support staff and students to provide input and recommendations to the district and board regarding the capital improvement needs of the district as well as long-range facility planning.
As proposed by the superintendent, the 15-member committee would include parents, students, community members and representatives of the district’s employees and would be a Brown Act body, meaning that meetings would fall under the state’s laws requiring agendas, minutes and public participation.
Costelloe commented that he thought the committee size was too large and also that the Booster Club should be represented.
Napier suggested that the board take “a pause,” noting that he wanted the item on the agenda and appreciated the superintendent’s effort, but that he would prefer for an ad hoc committee of the board to meet to come up with a more specific proposal before the board forms a facilities committee.
Trustee Jeff Kermode agreed with Costelloe that a 15-member committee might be unwieldy and also that the Booster Club should be represented. There was additional discussion about whether a board member should — or could — serve on the committee. And there were comments about the potential of including a new pool or performing arts center in consideration of future facilities.
Napier was also asked if he was concerned about athletic facilities at Jacobsen Middle School, in addition to those at Tehachapi High.
“My intent is (all) facilities,” he said. “It’s anything from sidewalks to bathrooms, to libraries, everything. It’s a global conversation, not just athletics.
“It’s not just about sports,” he continued. “It’s the big picture. Because it comes down to a teacher walking into their facilities, having a sense of pride that they have nice facilities and the lighting works. And air conditioning works, and hallways are clean for the kids. And it's not just one school, it’s everywhere, it’s all of our school facilities.”
Board President Nancy Weinstein called for a motion to form an advisory committee as described by the agenda item and made a motion when none of her fellow trustees spoke up. Trustee Rick Scott seconded the motion but it did not pass.
At that point Weinstein asked Napier if he planned to submit a written request for an agenda item for next month’s meeting and he said that he will do that and return to the board with a detailed plan for how an ad hoc committee might be tasked with proposing a facilities subcommittee that could begin work by the first of the year.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
