Members of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District present at a special meeting June 2 did not ask for any changes to be made to four maps created as options for creating new trustee areas to be used in future school board elections.
The maps — two showing the district with five trustee areas and two showing seven trustee areas — will be the subject of another public hearing at a special meeting at 5 p.m. June 9.
If the board stays on course, it expects to make a decision on which map will be used — and whether the district will keep a seven-member board or reduce the size to five — on June 16.
Trustee Tyler Napier was not present at the meeting and Jeff Kermode participated in the meeting via Zoom. Those present — Nancy Weinstein, Tracy Kelly, Rick Scott, Joe Wallek and Jackie Wood — expressed a consensus that there was no need for demographers to make any adjustment to the map prior to the next public hearing.
Public input
Three members of the public shared opinions about the maps during the public hearing.
“You may already know that I’m for the larger group of board members, for seven,” community member Gail Purdy said. “I think a bigger voice is better than fewer voices.”
Maps 701 and 702 show seven trustee areas, with differences in the configuration of the areas. Purdy did not indicate which of the two she preferred.
Jamie Cookson, who said she has three children at Tompkins Elementary School, went into detail with her analysis of the four maps and indicated a preference for Map 701.
“We do have a large Hispanic population and i feel they would benefit greatly from Map 701,” she said. She urged the board to redistrict for the most diverse representation and questioned the “rush to change from seven to five” trustees.
“Like the previous speaker (Cookson), I also prefer the seven district maps,” another parent, Lauren Ghazikhanian, told trustees. “I have a lot of concern about the five district maps.”
No one else spoke about a preference for one map over another and Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said the district did not receive any other communication regarding the maps.
Five or seven?
Whether the district will end up with five or seven trustees remains to be determined. Unless the district receives a waiver from the state Board of Education, the number of trustees cannot be reduced without the approval of voters in the district. And Marguerite Leoni, an attorney helping the school district through the process, let the board know that its application for a waiver won’t be heard by the state board until September.
At its meeting May 17, a motion to decrease the number of trustees from seven to five failed and the demographer working with the district was asked to prepare maps showing both options (seven and five trustee areas).
However, in order to provide the board with options in case a decision was later made to reduce the board size, the district applied for the state waiver.
At the time, Leoni thought there was a chance the waiver application could be considered by the state in July, in keeping with the district’s hope of having any change made in time for the November 2022 board election.
The board took no action as her report was on the agenda as an informational item.
What’s next?
In addition to the public hearing held June 2, the district held an informational meeting on Saturday, June 4, but no members of the public attended. The next public hearing is set for a special meeting at 5 p.m. June 9 at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St. Then a final public hearing and consideration of a resolution adopting the final trustee area map is expected to take place at another special meeting on June 16.
By that time the board will also have decided on the number of trustee areas — five or seven — and is likely to have decided what course it wants to take for the November election and if a smaller board size is chosen, whether to pursue the state waiver or schedule an election to bring the matter before district voters.
The adopted map and a resolution to change to by-trustee areas elections in single-member trustee areas are to be submitted to the county committee following the June 16 special meeting. The earliest that the committee is expected to give final approval is June 26. And the deadline for getting the change to the Kern County Elections office is July 6.
Of the current seven trustee seats, four are up for election in November (seats held by Scott, Kermode, Wallek and Weinstein). However, their eligibility to run will depend upon whether they live in the territories determined by the redistricting. The filing period will open on July 18 and run through Aug. 12 with the election set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
How to get involved
The district has published the maps and related material online at https://bit.ly/3t2afIi. Attached to draft maps posted on May 25 is a demographic breakdown of the trustee areas. And an interactive tool that allows users to “drill down” to look closely at the maps is available.
The public hearings are also intended to allow the public and board members to interact with the demographers and discuss any suggested changes in the map. If changes are made during the public hearings, Larson-Everson said new maps will be posted.
