No matter who wins four seats on the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District in the Nov. 8 election, four new board members are expected to be sworn in on Dec. 13. That’s because redistricting of trustee areas earlier this year by design and decision of the board resulted in no incumbents living in the four new trustee areas up for election.

Voters in Trustee Areas 2, 3, 4 and 6, will select their representatives Nov. 8 and the new trustees will be seated at the regular board meeting in December.