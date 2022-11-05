No matter who wins four seats on the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District in the Nov. 8 election, four new board members are expected to be sworn in on Dec. 13. That’s because redistricting of trustee areas earlier this year by design and decision of the board resulted in no incumbents living in the four new trustee areas up for election.
Voters in Trustee Areas 2, 3, 4 and 6, will select their representatives Nov. 8 and the new trustees will be seated at the regular board meeting in December.
The four trustees leaving the board are President Nancy Weinstein, Vice President Jeff Kermode, Rick Scott and Joe Wallek. The trustees with two years remaining on their terms are Tracy Kelly, Tyler Napier and Clerk Jackie Wood.
Parting thoughts
Weinstein wrapped up her year as president of the board — and her four-year term — with comments in an interview on Nov. 2.
A Bear Valley Springs resident whose daughter is a senior at Tehachapi High School, Weinstein has lived in Tehachapi since 2007. She is director of environmental health and safety for Virgin Galactic in Mojave and also an adjunct professor in the School of Business and Public Administration at California State University, Bakersfield.
She previously served on the school site councils for Cummings Valley Elementary School and Jacobsen Middle School and was elected to the board in 2018.
Long-time board member Mary Graham previously held the seat Weinstein won four years ago, but did not seek reelection.
At the time, the district was in the process of hiring a new administrator as Superintendent Susan Andreas-Bervel had resigned earlier in the year.
Weinstein said she thought her professional experience could be helpful to the district. She ended up being part of the interview team that helped select Stacey Larson-Everson as the district’s new superintendent of schools in 2019.
“What interested me in being on the board was the need to hire a new superintendent, and problems in the district office that needed strong management,” she said. “The first goal was to hire a new superintendent and then to get staff in place to lead the district and support the superintendent.”
The new superintendent was chosen in April 2019 with her appointment was effective July 1 of that year. Weinstein said she believes Larson-Everson was the right choice.
“We definitely got a great superintendent,” she said. “So much has been accomplished with many more things in the works. It takes time to develop teams with new leaders and get them fully functioning. Our superintendent has done a great job with this. Much has been accomplished.”
She said Larson-Everson has taken positive steps to improve programs, including developing an LCAP (Local Control and Accountability Plan) strategy to improve student outcomes and an overhaul of the Special Education program — and that the district is now starting to see the results.
“It started with the right personnel and a commitment to improving the culture of the district,” she said. “Strong communication with all stakeholders is key.”
Pandemic disruption
Just a few months past the middle of Weinstein’s term on the board the district was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related school closures.
The most difficult part of dealing with the pandemic was conflicting information, she said.
“We had conflicting information from the state, the CDC and Public Health,” she said. “There was no playbook,” Weinstein said of the difficult time. “We were facing the same challenges that businesses and individuals had with changing information.”
Weinstein was elected president in December 2021, while the school board was still holding meetings via Zoom. In-person instruction had resumed, but there was plenty of conflict about immunization, testing and masking related to the pandemic.
The board heard from about three dozen members of the public at its Feb. 22 meeting, mostly parents asking the board to end mandatory mask requirements.
The next week, after students at THS refused to wear masks, many with the support of their parents, the superintendent closed local schools for several days and sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, urging him to immediately provide parents with a choice regarding masking their own children.
The school board was able to meet in person on March 8 — for the first time in nearly two years. And soon after the governor did lift the masking mandate for public schools.
Still, the district faces learning loss related to the time students were out of class or engaging virtually.
Weinstein said it’s easy to second-guess what the board could have or should have done, but the important thing is the district came through it.
“Nobody wants to be on a school board during a pandemic,” she said. “But we had to deal with it head-on and face it. It fell on our watch.”
Redistricting
But conflict related to the pandemic wasn’t the only challenge the board faced during Weinstein’s presidency.
In May, the board embarked on an effort to avoid potential litigation and change the way school board members are elected.
The redistricting process resulted in seven new Trustee Areas. Only individuals in each area are able to vote for a trustee to represent that area — and trustees must live in the area they represent.
Previously, the district had three areas with two trustees from each area and one at-large. And voters from throughout the district were able to vote in all elections.
Weinstein said she thought this was an important change to make, especially when she realized that three of seven board members lived in Bear Valley Springs (the other two are Kermode and Kelly).
She was also among the majority that supported reducing the school board’s size from 7 to 5, although the reduction was not approved by the Kern County Committee on School Board Reorganization.
In spite of the conflict, she said she believes the painful redistricting process was worth the effort.
“We did it for the greater good,” she said.
And as to the future, she plans to stay involved with schools as a new member of the County Committee. And she hopes that the new board will look to the future.
“Lots of time can be wasted looking back and rehashing the past,” she said. “I am hoping in the new year, the board will look forward and focus on the best interest of students and planning for the future needs of the district.”
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
