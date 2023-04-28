A five-hour closed session during a special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District on April 25 ended with a report by President Paul Kaminski that the board had taken no reportable action during the session.
The only business listed on the agenda was a closed session for public employee performance evaluation and a conference with labor negotiators to negotiate with the superintendent on behalf of the board. Such closed sessions are common and are allowed under the Brown Act, California’s open meeting law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.