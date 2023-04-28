A five-hour closed session during a special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District on April 25 ended with a report by President Paul Kaminski that the board had taken no reportable action during the session.

The only business listed on the agenda was a closed session for public employee performance evaluation and a conference with labor negotiators to negotiate with the superintendent on behalf of the board. Such closed sessions are common and are allowed under the Brown Act, California’s open meeting law.