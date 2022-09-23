The Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District on Sept. 13 responded to a Tehachapi man’s concern that a closed session agenda item could allow members of the school board and Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson to have discussions about goals and their vision for the district behind closed doors — possibly exceeding the bounds of the state’s open meeting law exemptions.
A four-page response to Brian Reel’s request that the board cease and desist from various practices was released at the beginning of the board meeting.
Reel is a parent who has attended or observed meetings of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District for at least nine months.
In an email to board Clerk Jackie Wood on Aug. 16, Reel requested that the district cease and desist from three practices including “discussion during ‘public employee evaluation’ of any topics regarding broad district policy not covered by prior board action.”
The board’s position, as outlined in its response, is that “the agenda items were straightforward and in compliance with Brown Act requirements.”
However, the board said it will simplify future agenda notices but also that it “is at liberty to discuss the superintendent’s progress toward established goals, and to establish new goals, in closed session.”
Reel addressed the board later in the meeting thanking them for committing to discontinue discussing “Superintendent Goals and Evaluation” in closed session and instead using the legally un-ambiguous agenda item “Public Employee Performance evaluation: Superintendent.”
“I realize that the district’s counsel’s position is that these agenda items are equivalent, but as members of the public, how could we possibly know,” he asked. “One notable difference is the de-emphasis on goals as the agenda items change; it’s now apparent that any goals discussed need to be relevant to evaluation.”
