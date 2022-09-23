Briefs - Brown Act - Reel.jpg

Parent Brian Reel shared his thoughts about transparency during the Sept. 13 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District on Sept. 13 responded to a Tehachapi man’s concern that a closed session agenda item could allow members of the school board and Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson to have discussions about goals and their vision for the district behind closed doors — possibly exceeding the bounds of the state’s open meeting law exemptions.

A four-page response to Brian Reel’s request that the board cease and desist from various practices was released at the beginning of the board meeting.