Less than a week before most school children in California were to be allowed to attend class without wearing face masks, the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District was able to meet entirely in person on March 8 — for the first time since March 2020.
Although not packed, the board room at the Claude L. Wells Education Center accommodated an audience that included close to 20 parents who supported last month’s anti-mask protests.
At the time of the meeting, masks were still officially required by the district and nearly everyone at the meeting remained masked.
School Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson noted that student attendance has improved over the early weeks of 2022 when staff and student absences attributed to COVID-19 peaked. Data totals as of March 1 showed only 18 cases in a two-week period, she said. Since the beginning of the school year there have been 1,102 student cases and 281 staff cases, she noted.
In accordance with direction from the California Department of Public Health on Feb. 28, the superintendent said, masks will not be required for students, staff or visitors at district schools or on school buses beginning March 14.
She said CDPH still strongly recommends masks and the district will continue to make them available to students and staff who request them. The district will also continue its COVID-19 testing, she noted.
As of March 2, results from 10,073 COVID-19 lab tests by the district showed 1,407 positive results with a positive rate of 14.62 percent, according to the superintendent’s report to the school board.
Two members of the public commented on matters relating to COVID-19.
Gail Purdy expressed concern about proposed state vaccine requirements for schools.
A parent who identified herself by only her first name, Lauren, said she did not agree with what she said was a “small majority” of parents who protested masks in February, but was more disappointed with the district’s decision to close schools on Feb. 25 and 28 “instead of finding a better way to deal with the protest.” She said the closure was “extremely disrespectful to the rest of the families.” She also noted her belief that parents who were against vaccines or masks are acting with the best interest of their children at heart but believes that “we need to come together and start to talk.”
Teacher’s union
Val Bowman, president of the Tehachapi Association of Teachers, also addressed the board and referenced the recent mask protest.
“This week has been an improvement over the past two because teachers have been able to focus on instruction with less disruption,” she said.
“Events, especially at Tehachapi High School, interrupted student learning at every site and in every grade level,” Bowman said. “None of it is to blame on Superintendent Larson-Everson, who works tirelessly for this district, contrary to what some on the board and many in the public may think.
“Nor is it the blame of TAT,” she continued. “As a matter of fact, I want to clear the air now. At the last board meeting, Trustee Napier wanted to know if I had spoken with Governor Newsom about the mask mandate. For the record, I want to state, Governor Newsom nor anyone from his staff has ever contacted me or any executive officer about the mask mandate or anything to do with COVID. Why would he? TAT is a guppy in a very big lake and to think our humble union opinion would dictate mandates is to think Tehachapi possesses a tremendous amount of political sway.”
Bowman complimented the superintendent on her handling of the pandemic.
“COVID and all it has entailed is not her fault and for being a newer employee, she has remained faithful to the district and the board,” she said of Larson-Everson. “Since her hiring, well almost, we have been in a pandemic and superintendents and boards throughout the nation have had to create and forge new pathways for success. As with all construction, one falters. It’s the human condition. But it is in the face of adversity true character really comes forth. In a time when districts are losing superintendents at an alarming rate, Dr. Larson-Everson is still here despite threats, name-calling, disrespect and negativity. She is still here continuing to show her strength and dedication to TUSD.”
Bowman also gave a “shout out” to board President Nancy Weinstein, noting she thought it was wise of her to not schedule a special board meeting on the evening of March 1 to follow the anticipated state school masking mandate.
A meeting that night would have perpetuated ongoing issues and resulted in extremely negative outcomes for students, families and all school district employees, she said.
Her statement included support for the plan presented by the superintendent at the Feb. 22 board meeting to meet the needs of Cerro Coso College and district programs by sharing space on the Tehachapi Education Center campus on Snyder Avenue, noting that it’s “all good news and much-needed progress to bring TUSD into the future.”
The TAT president later noted that her comments had been approved by the association’s executive board.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.