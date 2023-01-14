Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Scattered flurries and snow showers. High around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers early changing to mainly rain showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.