A special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District has been set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The main purpose of the meeting is to provide a governance workshop for trustees. Topics for discussion include ethics, the Brown Act, confidentiality, communication protocols, board member roles and agenda preparation.
The workshop will be conducted by Grant Herndon of Schools Legal Service and James Henderson, a consultant for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office.
Four new members of the school board were elected in November.
One additional item of business on the agenda is approval of a personnel item.
The meeting will be held in the boardroom at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi. It is open to the public and the agenda is online at tehachapiusd.com.
