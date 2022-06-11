A resolution to reduce the size of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District from seven to five members may be back before the board at a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. The meeting will be held at the school district office, 300 S. Robinson St.
At the meeting, the board is also expected to choose from four maps of trustee areas that have been created by a demographer and reviewed at public hearings held June 2 and 9. Two maps show five trustee areas and two show seven trustee areas.
Beginning with a special meeting on May 5, the board has been engaged with a process intended to comply with state and federal voting requirements and to avoid the potential litigation related to its current method of electing trustees by at large vote within the entire district.
Instead, the board adopted a resolution on May 5 noting its intent to institute by-trustee area elections, which its legal counsel advised would provide a “safe harbor” against related litigation for a 90-day period which would allow the district to go through the process of creating trustee areas of approximately the same number of people and meeting other requirements.
Board size
A motion to decrease the board size from seven to five was defeated at the May 17 meeting, with Trustees Rick Scott, Nancy Weinstein and Jackie Wood voting to cut the board to five and Trustees Tracy Kelly, Jeff Kermode, Tyler Napier and Joe Wallek voting against the motion.
Since then, Kermode asked for the resolution to come back before the board and in statements made at meetings on June 2 and June 9, he said that his vote against the resolution was because he wanted to see maps showing both seven and five trustee areas.
Trustees Kelly, Napier and Wallek have expressed a preference for seven trustee areas, as has every member of the public who has shared an opinion with the board during public hearings on June 2 and June 9.
But Scott said again on June 9 that he’s in favor of reducing the board size. Wood said previously that she believes it is a good idea to cut the board size at the same time the district moves to by-trustee area voting.
Waiver woes
In order to reduce the board size, if that is the decision, the district must take its recommendation to the County Committee on School District Organization and potentially to voters.
However, an alternative to a local election is approval of a waiver by the state Board of Education. And just in case the board decides it wants to cut the board size, a decision to apply for a waiver was made at the May 17 board meeting, on a 4-3 vote with Kermode, Scott, Weinstein and Wood voting yes and Kelly, Napier and Wallek voting no.
At the time, the board was told there was a chance that all desired changes could be made in time for the November 2022 board election.
However, since then the board has been advised that its waiver request cannot be heard by the state board until September.
If the board ultimately decides to stick with seven trustee areas, the waiver will not be an issue. But unless the state board decides to hear the waiver request at its July meeting, a reduction cannot be accomplished in time for this year’s election.
Public comment
Among members of the public commenting at the June 9 public hearing was Paul Kaminski.
He was critical of the board’s earlier decision to discount where current board members live when drawing up the proposed maps. By his reckoning, three of the proposed maps would prevent all four from running for reelection as they reside in areas that would not be up for election until 2024 (if one of the three proposed maps is selected). If the other map is selected, he said, two incumbents would have to run against each other (if they wanted to run for reelection).
He suggested the board give direction to the demographer to redraw maps — and also asked the trustees whose seats come up for election in November (Kermode, Scott, Wallek and Weinstein) to declare themselves, as to whether they will run.
Wallek began to respond but Weinstein, the board president, said he could not. Later in the meeting Scott said he does not intend to run for reelection.
Kaminski was critical of the board for ignoring constituents’ comments and pursuing board size reduction and a state waiver.
A number of members of the public told the board that if a board size reduction is pursued, it should be up to the public to vote. None present expressed support for the waiver, or for a reduced board size.
“An election process allows the community to feel respected and also allow the community to feel included,” Lara Steinke said.
Nancy Shanks agreed with Kaminski that the people should decide board size and said she favors seven trustees — as did Gail Purdy and Eric Purdy.
Tayler Rethwisch, who said she is a parent of two young children just getting started in school, concurred.
“I think it goes without saying that in America, you should expect pushback anytime a governing body tries to rule to remove rights from the free public,” she said. “And this case, as you've heard from others here tonight, is obviously no different.”
Trustee discussion
Thanking Kaminski for his comments, Trustee Wallek said that he thought the maps presented were a perfect example of gerrymandering. But Kermode challenged that assessment.
“Gerrymandering is when you adjust the boundaries to benefit a political party or a particular candidate,” he said. “This is the opposite of gerrymandering. This is a blind drawing of the maps without consideration to where we live.”
He said he will make his decision on the maps based on what he believes is the most effective and most balanced way to run the district.
“Whether it excludes me from running should not be part of the consideration,” he said.
Napier was critical of the five trustee area maps and said it was his understanding the board had already voted against (a reduction).
“The overwhelming voice of the public from every meeting… is to stay at seven,” he said. Later he added: “I would just say to the public, if and when the board decides to overturn this and to go a five-member board, take note (of) who votes that way — so you can vote them out if they’re going to take your vote away.”
“I feel that we, the vast majority if not all of the board, have removed themselves (from the decision) to the best of their ability,” Kelly said. He added that he hopes that when the process is complete the community feels that they actually have a vote available to them (because of the change to by-trustee voting).
What’s next?
The adopted map and a resolution to change to by-trustee areas elections in single-member trustee areas are to be submitted to the county committee following the June 16 special meeting. The earliest that the committee is expected to give final approval is June 26. And the deadline for getting the change to the Kern County Elections office is July 6.
Of the current seven trustee seats, four are up for election in November (seats held by Scott, Kermode, Wallek and Weinstein). However, their eligibility to run will depend upon whether they live in the territories determined by the redistricting. The filing period will open on July 18 and run through Aug. 12 with the election set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
How to get involved
The district has published the maps and related material online at https://bit.ly/3t2afIi. Attached to draft maps posted on May 25 is a demographic breakdown of the trustee areas. And an interactive tool that allows users to “drill down” to look closely at the maps is available.
The public hearings are also intended to allow the public and board members to interact with the demographers and discuss any suggested changes in the map.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
