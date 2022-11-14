Trustee Joe Wallek’s effort to have a presentation about Tehachapi Unified School District’s plan to address concerns about the district’s Special Education Program at the Nov. 8 school board meeting was unsuccessful.
In early 2020, the district commissioned a study by School Services of California to review its special ed program. Although the SSC report, issued in January 2021, can be obtained via a public records act request, it has not been discussed by the board publicly. Wallek’s attempts to have the board discuss a related action plan in public were rebuffed for a third time when board President Nancy Weinstein and Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson did not honor his request to have a related item on the agenda for the Nov. 8 meeting.
In October, the district’s legal counsel advised the board not to discuss the special ed action plan in public because, he said, it is tied to the superintendent’s evaluation and thereby is a protected personnel item.
The Nov. 8 meeting was also the last meeting for Wallek, Weinstein and Trustees Rick Scott and Jeff Kermode, who did not attend.
A new school board is expected to be seated on Dec. 13. The four new board members will be determined by the outcome of the Nov. 8 election.
Wallek wasn’t the only person disappointed that the special ed action plan wasn’t on the agenda.
Speaking during a public comments segment of the meeting, parent Brian Reel said he was “extraordinarily confused about how a district-wide policy (relating to special ed changes) was implemented solely through the superintendent’s evaluation.”
At the Oct. 11 meeting, Larson-Everson mentioned staffing changes, staff training, the creation and implementation of new staff positions, revisions to policies and practices, etc., among accomplishments since the SSC report. She said she is “ready, willing, open and able to provide the board at the board's direction with an update on SPED programs and services.”
No related item was on the agenda, as Reel noted.
In nearly two years since the SSC report was issued, he said, the board has had more public discussions about why it should not be discussed than the district’s plan to address concerns raised in the report. He questioned why it “would be so important to keep this document secret.”
