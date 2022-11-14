Trustee Joe Wallek’s effort to have a presentation about Tehachapi Unified School District’s plan to address concerns about the district’s Special Education Program at the Nov. 8 school board meeting was unsuccessful.

In early 2020, the district commissioned a study by School Services of California to review its special ed program. Although the SSC report, issued in January 2021, can be obtained via a public records act request, it has not been discussed by the board publicly. Wallek’s attempts to have the board discuss a related action plan in public were rebuffed for a third time when board President Nancy Weinstein and Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson did not honor his request to have a related item on the agenda for the Nov. 8 meeting.