Tehachapi Mayor Pro Tem Michael Davies addressed members of the school board on Nov. 8. He was among about a half dozen speakers calling for more attention to be paid to the football stadium and other school athletic facilities.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Facing more criticism from parents and community members who want to see an improvement in school sports facilities — including the football stadium — the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District on Nov. 8 acted to form a committee to help define how a standing Facilities Advisory Committee might be structured.

Following a presentation to the board by Tehachapi Warrior Booster Club President Corey Costelloe in September, Trustee Tyler Napier asked for an agenda item to address formation of a Facilities Advisory Committee.