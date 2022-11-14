Facing more criticism from parents and community members who want to see an improvement in school sports facilities — including the football stadium — the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District on Nov. 8 acted to form a committee to help define how a standing Facilities Advisory Committee might be structured.
Following a presentation to the board by Tehachapi Warrior Booster Club President Corey Costelloe in September, Trustee Tyler Napier asked for an agenda item to address formation of a Facilities Advisory Committee.
But at the October meeting, when Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson brought forward a proposal to form a 15-member committee complete with bylaws and member applications, Napier instead suggested that an ad hoc advisory committee of the board come back with a proposal for structuring a committee.
Napier said at the time that his concern was not only for athletic facilities.
“My intent is (all) facilities,” he said at the October school board meeting. “It’s anything from sidewalks to bathrooms, to libraries, everything. It’s a global conversation, not just athletics.
“It’s not just about sports,” he continued. “It’s the big picture. Because it comes down to a teacher walking into their facilities, having a sense of pride that they have nice facilities and the lighting works. And air conditioning works, and hallways are clean for the kids. And it's not just one school, it’s everywhere, it’s all of our school facilities.”
Voting 6-0, with Trustee Jeff Kermode absent, the board appointed Napier and Trustees Tracy Kelly and Jackie Wood to the ad hoc committee. They are expected to return to the board in December with a recommendation for formation of a standing Facilities Advisory Committee.
By the time the board formed the ad hoc committee, most of the speakers sharing concern about sports facilities had left the meeting. They previously had to wait about three hours for the board to conclude a two-hour closed session and other business before having an opportunity to address the board.
Speakers included Costelloe, who expressed disappointment about continued problems with the public address system at the Warriors’ playoff game on Nov. 4. He detailed other instances of what he called “continual letdowns” by the school district.
Michael Davies, who identified himself as the city of Tehachapi’s Mayor Pro Tem, also addressed the board. He said he was embarrassed by the failure of the sound system at the Nov. 4 football game.
And Susan Wiggins, grandmother of a football player, offered school board members some advice.
If you haven’t learned this already, she said, “don’t make football people mad.”
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
