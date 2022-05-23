In recent meetings, the Board of Trustees for the Tehachapi Unified School District has considered changes in its election method and also the possible reduction of trustees from seven to five.
Tehachapi News coverage of a board meeting on Dec. 6, 2011, shows that this isn’t the first time the local school board has considered these matters.
As reported by Deborah Hand, the board in late 2011 held a special meeting to discuss the election system used for board seats. All board members and only two members of the public were present, she said.
Of the seven board members, only one (Jackie Wood) is still on the board. Other board members in 2011 were President Mary Graham, Vice President Tim Traynham, Clerk Carrie Austin, Naylan Bender, Leonard Evansic and Patty Snyder.
Compliance with the state and federal Voting Rights Act legislation was the motivation for the special meeting, with William Hornback of Schools Legal Service presenting data from the 2010 Census.
He said that based on the demographics at the time, it would not be possible to create a trustee area with a majority of Hispanic voters and that this would not be affected should the board eventually be reduced to five members, according to the Tehachapi News report.
Then, as now, the district was divided into three trustee areas with two representatives from each and one “at large” position. Voters throughout the district were allowed to vote for the “at large” position and all six other seats.
In 2011, the board unanimously passed a resolution to keep the “at-large” electoral system, Hand reported. She noted that “board members agreed that (a change) would mean that with Hispanic voters dispersed throughout the district, this could actually dilute the Hispanic voting strength and influence as minority candidates would not be able to draw support on a districtwide basis.”
Graham was reported as stating that the question of a change to a five-member board would be on the agenda at a later date, provided at least four members agreed to discuss such a change.
In recent years, however, school districts and other agencies have been sued over “at-large” voting. Concern about expensive litigation prompted the school board’s recent resolution to move to “by-trustee area” voting and the current effort to divide the district into seven areas with roughly equal population which also meet state and federal voting act requirements.
The demographics
Only a limited amount of demographic data was included in the December 2011 article. However, it can be compared to information shared in recent public meetings.
The district population, not including inmates at the California Correctional Institution, was reported as 29,306 in the 2010 Census and 31,806 in the 2020 Census. According to those figures, the population growth over the 10-year period was 2,500.
In the 2010 Census, residents with Spanish surnames comprised the largest minority group, at 19.3 percent of the population. African-American residents accounted for only 1.7 percent.
Information from the 2020 Census, as presented at recent school district meetings, does not allow a direct comparison. It shows, however, that the total Hispanic/Latino population of the district was 23 percent. The non-Hispanic Black population was 2 percent.
And, according to a map presented at recent school district meetings, “Latinos are slightly concentrated in west Tehachapi. There are no concentrations of Asian-Americans, African-Americans or Native Americans.”
What’s next?
The school district has developed an area on its website where notices and documents related to redistricting will be posted. This may be accessed at bit.ly/3PBjBEM.
In a letter to “TUSD Families and Staff” dated May 18, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said the district plans to post draft maps on Wednesday, May 25.
She noted that three public hearings will be held during special meetings of the school board at 5 p.m. on June 2, 9 and 16 (all Thursdays) at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi. The purpose of the special meetings and public hearings, she said, is for the public and board to provide input, discuss and revise the draft maps, as well as to discuss the election sequence.
The board requested the demographer to prepare maps showing both five and seven trustee areas.
The superintendent noted that additional public hearings may be announced with alternate dates, times and locations.
She said the board will consider a resolution to adopt a final trustee area map at its June 16 special meeting. It will then submit the final map to the Kern County Committee on School District Organization for final approval — and that committee also will hold a hearing on the district’s adopted map.
Two general information meetings have also been set, Larson-Everson said. These will be:
• From 5 to 6 p.m. on May 25 in the cafeteria at Golden Hills Elementary School, 20215 Park Rd., Tehachapi.
• From 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the district office.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.