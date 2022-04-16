Parents and others concerned about the impact of a state law passed in 2019 to require later start times for high schools and middle schools can breathe a sigh of relief.
On April 12, the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District passed a resolution declaring that the district has rural status for purposes of exemption from Education Code Section 46148.
As explained to the board by Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, SB 328 — also known as the late start bill — goes into effect on July 2.
"The bill, which was codified in the Education Code, mandates that the school day cannot begin before 8 a.m. for middle school and 8:30 a.m. for high schools," she said.
SB 328 was supported by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Proponents cited research that shows sleep deprivation leads to teen absenteeism, lower grades, higher dropout rates and depression.
But opponents — including the California Teachers Association, Association of California School Administrators and California School Boards Association — said the law would negatively impact before- and after-school programs and sports, union contracts and bus schedules.
The rural schools’ exemption provides an out for the district and was approved by trustees with little comment on a 6-0 vote with Trustee Tyler Napier absent.
Also at the meeting, the board approved the academic calendar for next school year.
School will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and run through Thursday, June 8. In addition to holidays, there will be no school during Winter Break (Dec. 19-30) and Spring Break (April 3-7, 2023). Eight days are planned as makeup days in case of disruption from power outages or snow. There will no school on these days unless makeup is needed. For most months there are also two early release days and four district-wide minimum days are planned, with additional minimum days at specific schools.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
