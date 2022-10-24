Tehachapi Unified School District has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to defend and settle disputes related to special education in recent years. And in 2020 the district spent about $40,000 to commission a review of its special education services.

But information about disputes and the amount of settlements has not been made public in school board meetings. Nor has the Board of Trustees publicly discussed the steps the district has taken to correct problems identified in a Special Education Study received in January 2021.