The Tehachapi Education Center and an adjacent building can be shared to accommodate both Cerro Coso Community College and a range of needs of Tehachapi Unified School District.
That was the word from Cerro Coso President Sean Hancock and Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson in a report to the Tehachapi school board on Feb. 22.
After hearing the report members of the board expressed a desire to have a walk-through of the affected facilities prior to consideration of a new lease in April.
The Tehachapi Education Center is a campus owned by the district that was used to house Monroe High School through the 2017-18 school year. A portion of the campus has been leased by Cerro Coso since 2017 and the community college has been the primary occupant since 2019.
Cerro Coso is part of Kern Community College District, along with Bakersfield College and Porterville College. The college’s headquarters is in Ridgecrest.
In December, Larson-Everson told the school board that the college’s lease will end on June 20. She said she and the district’s administrative team believed the facilities of the district should first serve K-12 students and might be used to allow expansion of the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy and Tehachapi Adult School, she said, perhaps offering “blended programs” for TILA that would have students meet with teachers in person in addition to doing their work online. She suggested the college might offer evening classes at Tehachapi High School.
Cerro Coso’s lease for about 13,000 square feet of building space was signed in July 2019 and amended in November 2020 to take on more space and increase the monthly payment from $3,600 to $3,865.
The board asked the superintendent to bring a comprehensive plan to the February meeting — and Cerro Coso officials subsequently expressed concern that losing the space and moving completely to evening instruction would be detrimental to the programs and services now being offered in Tehachapi.
The plan
Larson-Everson and Hancock both participated in the presentation to the TUSD board during its Zoom meeting Feb. 22.
The superintendent shared a series of slides showing space currently occupied by Cerro Coso at the Tehachapi Education Center and a small building just to the south that currently provides space for the adult school.
She said the college and district have tentative agreement on a plan that would allow Cerro Coso to continue operations on the campus — although it would use less space and administrative functions would be moved to the building now used by the adult school.
The district would make use of space at the education center to provide an afterschool program for Jacobsen Middle School students, develop an engineering/math design lab and provide sufficient space for TILA (independent learning academy) staff to be on one campus (classic program educators and blended model educators).
Another benefit for the district would be the consolidation of its technology team in the nearby building now occupied by the independent learning academy, the superintendent said.
Hancock told trustees the college is working with a consultant and city to come up with a permanent location in Tehachapi. In the meantime, he said, the college can accept the plan shared by the superintendent.
“We are committed to being in Tehachapi,” he said.
Larson-Everson said most of the expense of necessary renovations to make the plan work will come from lease payments made by the college.
TILA expansion
Trustee Joe Wallek asked the superintendent about anticipated enrollment in the independent learning academy — which Larson-Everson said would allow the district to compete with Valley Oaks Charter School in Tehachapi. Operated by the Kern County Office of Education, Valley Oaks offers a similar blended program, she said, with about 300 students in Tehachapi.
From past experience launching similar programs in other districts, it takes time for enrollment to grow, she said, noting that she would anticipate perhaps 80 to 100 students in the blended program and 50 to 130 students in the classic program.
The classic program is basically supported home-schooling while the blended program would include days on campus with teachers and optional enrichment activities.
Trustee Tyler Napier asked the superintendent why she considered students going to non-TUSD schools a loss to the district.
Larson-Everson responded that part of her job is to make sure the district offers cutting-edge programs.
“Right now we don’t have anything similar to offer,” she said.
Wallek expressed support for competing for Valley Oaks’ students and asked the superintendent about Mojave River Academy, another charter school operating in Tehachapi with sponsorship by the Oro Grande School District of San Bernardino County.
Larson-Everson said she doesn’t know a lot about Mojave River’s model.
Next steps
The superintendent said she will work to accommodate tours of the facility for interested board members and expects to bring a proposed three-year lease agreement for Cerro Coso to the April board meeting.
She also anticipates continued dialogue with weekly team meetings between the district and college to create a timeline and identify steps for a smooth transition with a goal of making the physical changes by the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. She said any additional costs will be identified as plans move forward.
