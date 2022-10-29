Citizens Task Force - sex ed.jpg

Positive Prevention Plus is the sexual health curriculum used by Tehachapi Unified School District.

 Courtesy of Positive Prevention Plus

Here’s another piece of the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of schools — lessons mandated by the California Healthy Youth Act weren’t taught at Jacobsen Middle School for two years.

Students who are now juniors at Tehachapi High School were the last to take part in classes based on the Positive Prevention Plus middle school curriculum that Tehachapi Unified School District uses to comply with the Healthy Youth Act. The program has been used in the district since the 2018-19 school year.