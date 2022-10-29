Here’s another piece of the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of schools — lessons mandated by the California Healthy Youth Act weren’t taught at Jacobsen Middle School for two years.
Students who are now juniors at Tehachapi High School were the last to take part in classes based on the Positive Prevention Plus middle school curriculum that Tehachapi Unified School District uses to comply with the Healthy Youth Act. The program has been used in the district since the 2018-19 school year.
But the district is working to catch up and members of the district’s Citizens Task Force had a chance to learn about the curriculum during a Zoom meeting held Oct. 27.
The Healthy Youth Act, enacted in January 2016, requires school districts to ensure that all pupils in seventh to twelfth grade receive comprehensive sexual health education and HIV prevention education.
At the task force meeting, Chief Administrator of Instructional Services Andrea Paxton explained that the curriculum the district uses is aligned with the state healthy youth law.
She introduced Erin Dyer and Val Bowman of the Jacobsen staff and the two presented information about what they teach in the 15-day program that is offered during eighth graders’ science period.
Bowman said the program had to be paused for two years because of the shutdown. In 2020-21 the district largely used virtual instruction and in 2021-22 there was still a great deal of uncertainty about whether in-person instruction could continue, she said.
In the meantime, an updated version of the curriculum has been released.
Paxton said Dyer and Bowman will participate in training during November to become certified to teach the 2021 version of the curriculum — and that two teachers at THS will also be certified to teach the 2021 high school version of Positive Prevention Plus. The high school teachers have not yet been determined, she said.
At JMS, eighth graders will be given the instruction sometime after the first of the year. At the high school, the program will be presented in the spring semester.
Parents may opt out of having their children attend the program. At JMS, that will mean students will have other science lessons in the school library. The class period that will be used at the high school hasn’t yet been determined.
And, according to the California Department of Education, it’s not parent permission but “passive consent” that is required. In other words, parents will be notified about the instruction but it will be their responsibility to notify the school if they don’t want their child to participate.
Dyer said there also have been cases of students opting out after attending a day or more of the program.
However, Paxton said, active consent is used for a program related to puberty that is taught by school nurses for fifth graders. With active consent the school must have permission from the parent for students to participate.
What’s covered?
Dyer and Bowman presented information about what is covered in the Positive Prevention Plus program.
“Everything is based on science,” Bowman said.
Topics covered include human reproduction, gender and sexual orientation, friendships, dating and sexual trafficking, as well as FDA-approved contraceptive methods, HIV/AIDS and STI, she noted, adding that “it’s not called an STD anymore, it’s sexually transmitted infections.”
Social emotional aspects of being a teenager are also covered, including peer pressure, self-awareness, self-confidence and self-advocacy.
“They live in a different world than we do,” Bowman said of today’s middle school students. “Media pressure, peer pressure, cell phones — and lots of misinformation.”
Dyer noted that Kern County has the highest incidence of STI in the state.
“We definitely need to make our youth aware of prevention, abstinence and (that they’re) educated all around,” she said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
