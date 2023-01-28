School funding chart.jpg

This chart, presented at the Jan. 10 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District, summarizes the sources of more than $44.8 million in funding for the school district.

 Courtesy of Tehachapi Unified School District

Are Tehachapi schools well-funded? Where does the money needed to run local schools come from? And what challenges might the district face in the near future if there is no substantial increase in school population or one-time funding related to the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t replaced by the state or federal government?

Some of these questions were answered in a recent meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District. And others might be found in a review of the multi-year projection of district finances approved by the school board in December.