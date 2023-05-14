Angela Brooks and Malia McCormick received top honors at the May 9 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District as the Classified Employee of the Year and Teacher of the Year, respectively.
Brooks was also honored as the Classified Employee of the Year for Tompkins Elementary School and McCormick as the Teacher of the Year for Jacobsen Middle School.
Members of the school board took a break after award presentations to share refreshments with those honored from each of the district’s schools and a number of retirees who have worked for the district for many years.
Others honored as Teacher of the Year were Elizabeth Gray from Cummings Valley, Eileen Pryor from Tompkins Elementary, Joseph Mejias from Tehachapi High School and Monroe High School and Laura Mathes-Orr from the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy.
Other Classified Employee of the Year awards went to Stephanie Harris from Cummings Valley, Sarah Carey from Golden Hills, Diana Buttcane from JMS, Karen Harris from THS/Monroe and Rosa Romero from TILA.
Employees who are retiring at the end of this year, or who retired earlier in the current school year, were also honored. These included Patricia Pinckard, Cummings Valley; Linda Quiroga, Debra Rush and Mary Winsor, Golden Hills; Barbara Adams, Lori King, Robert McKenzie and Darla Meiser, Tompkins. Also, Debbie Slemp and Teresa Wagner, JMS; Dennis Costa, Sylvia Dolber and Nancy Fjeld, THS; and Amy Lang and Laura Mathes-Orr, TILA.
Other district employees honored on their retirement were Christi Gilbert, cafeteria; Kelly Maddox, Merryl Trapp and Wyant Winsor, transportation; and Tracy Siracusa, district office. Former Cummings Valley Principal Traci Minjares, who retired prior to the beginning of the current school year, was also honored.
Not all employees who received awards or will retire were at the meeting.
