About $5.2 million in funding provided to Tehachapi Unified School District as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and other state and federal relief funds related to the COVID-19 pandemic will be used to help rehabilitate now vacant classrooms at the Claude L. Wells Education Center near downtown Tehachapi, according to a presentation made to the school board at its Feb. 22 meeting.
The report — Supplement to the Annual Update to the 2021-22 Local Control and Accountability Plan — was presented by Andrea Paxton, chief administrator of instructional services.
Specifically, the report describes the use of funds provided through the state Budget Act of 2021 that were not included in the 2021-22 LCAP.
The LCAP and supplement describe a range of educational and support programs to address impacts of the pandemic.
Remaining funds will be used to help prepare what was once an elementary school adjacent to Philip Marx Central Park for reopening as a school site in the face of the city’s increasing population growth and residential development.
According to the report, the former school site was vacant from 2008 until 2013 when a portion of the campus was repurposed into a district office. Less than half of the buildings are used by the district office.
Currently, the district operates three elementary schools — Tompkins, Cummings Valley and Golden Hills.
Some students from the east side of Tehachapi are transported to Cummings Valley, according to the report, which could make a child’s home school more than 10 miles away from where they live.
Planned updates to the Wells campus include:
• $2 million for a new parking lot and student drop-off area.
• $130,000 for a new entry structure.
• $600,000 for classroom and administration remodel.
• $240,000 for HVAC installation and upgrades.
• $1,318,600 for other building costs.
• $1 million for furnishing and other costs.
In response to questions from Trustee Joe Wallek, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said the exact number of students who can be accommodated at the school hasn’t been determined. There are 18 classrooms, she said.
She noted, though, that the cost estimates are from October and may need to be adjusted once the district begins working with an architect.
The total additional funding the district expects is around $8 million, the superintendent said, of which most will be directed to the Wells campus rehabilitation.
Exactly how the campus might be used is also undetermined, she noted. The renovation project is expected to take about three years, subject to the availability of building materials.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.