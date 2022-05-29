Draft maps showing ways that trustee areas might be configured in Tehachapi Unified School District have been released as part of the district’s plan to move from “at-large” to “by trustee area” elections.
Currently, six of the district’s school board members must live in three districts, but voters from the entire district are legally able to vote for their choice of candidates. The seventh seat has been considered “at large,” meaning that anyone in the district may run for the seat. (An error on the part of the Kern County Elections Office is reported to have impacted the November 2020 election, allowing only voters within a trustee area to vote for candidates).
For a number of reasons the school board decided on May 5 to move toward “by trustee area” elections. This decision requires the board to set trustee areas that are roughly equal in population and meet other requirements of state and federal election law. Candidates must live in a district (trustee area) that is up for election and only registered voters in that area will be allowed to vote.
About a dozen people attended an informational meeting at Golden Hills Elementary School on May 25, when Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson explained the district’s plan to make changes largely intended to avoid costly litigation. At the meeting, she said the district had not been sued but that information was received that TUSD was on a list that might be challenged about its “at large” elections, although they are legal.
Another information meeting with essentially the same agenda is set for 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4. That meeting will be held in the board room at the school district office, 300 S. Robinson St.
The school board also plans three public hearings to discuss the maps. These also will be held in the board room. All are set for 5 p.m. and will be held on June 2, June 9 and June 16, during special meetings of the board. Larson-Everson noted that additional public hearings may be announced with alternate dates, times and locations.
The board may adopt final trustee area maps at the June 16 meeting and then would submit the maps to the Kern County Committee on School District Organization. The committee would then schedule a public hearing prior to considering approval of the map.
The district hopes to complete the process in time for the new districts to be in force for the November 2022 election. If there is a delay, the new district would be in force for the 2024 election.
The maps
Four maps have been created by the demographers hired by the district. Two maps show seven trustee areas and two maps show five trustee areas. The board has not yet decided whether to reduce the school board to five members.
However, the board has applied for a waiver from the state board of education to allow it to reduce the number of trustees from seven to five without holding an election in the district.
The board also instructed the demographers to not consider the residences of current board members while drawing the draft maps. It is possible that changes will mean that incumbents will not qualify to run for reelection in upcoming elections — or that more than one incumbent may end up in the same district. No terms of the current board members will be disrupted by the process.
How to get involved
The district has published the maps and related material online at https://bit.ly/3t2afIi. Attached to each draft map is a demographic breakdown of the trustee areas. And an interactive tool that allows users to “drill down” to look close at the map is available.
The public hearings are also intended to allow the public and board members to interact with the demographers and discuss any suggested changes in the map. If changes are made during the public hearings, Larson-Everson said new maps will be posted.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
