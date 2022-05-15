Although area boundaries have changed over the years, past voting for members of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District has been “at large” — meaning that all registered voters in the far-flung district had a chance to vote to fill every trustee seat. This was true even though — in most cases — only residents of a certain area could run for a given seat.
But change is coming. At some point in the future, the district is expected to be divided into seven trustee areas with each containing a population of about 4,534 people. And as seats come up for election, only people who live in a given trustee area will be able to run for that seat — and only registered voters in that trustee areas will be able to vote.
The process is called redistricting and members of the public are encouraged to participate in the process. That was the word from Schools Legal Service, the organization that provides legal advice to the district, in a public hearing held May 10. The hearing was the second step in a process the board began at a special meeting on May 5 when it passed a resolution of intent to initiate a change of its election system.
Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson conducted the public hearing May 10 with Zoom appearances from legal staff and Justin Levitt, a demographer with National Demographic Corp. The district has engaged the company’s services to provide the data needed to ensure the new trustee areas comply with state and federal law.
Why change?
Marguerite Leoni, a Bay Area-based attorney at the firm Nielsen Merksamer, was among legal staff making Zoom presentations. Last fall, she led both the Kern High and Bakersfield City school districts through their redistricting processes.
Many school districts and other jurisdictions have made changes in their election processes to avoid potential litigation under the California Voting Rights Act, she noted. The CVRA was enacted to help ensure equal opportunity. It prohibits the use of an at-large election if it would impair the ability of a protected class (such as a minority group) to elect candidates of its choice or otherwise influence the outcome of an election.
The CVRA also sets a low bar for litigation.
Leoni said an estimated $16 million in total settlements and court awards have been paid out by public agencies so far, including a $4.7 million settlement in Palmdale.
But beginning the redistricting process provides a “safe harbor” against litigation, meaning the district will be protected from related lawsuits as long as it is moving toward "by-trustee area" elections.
Larson-Everson said there has not been a legal challenge to the current election method, but the board is concerned about that potential. Also, she noted in a news release, "by-trustee area" elections may enhance the ability for a greater number of candidates to run for seats on the board by eliminating the costs associated with running for election districtwide and that "by-trustee area" elections may make it easier for trustees to get to know their constituents and for constituents to get to know their trustees.
'What's next?'
The legally mandated process requires two public hearings to be held to gather community input before proposed maps are drawn. The next public hearing has been set for 7 p.m. on May 17. At that hearing, more information will be provided about map-drawing criteria, communities of interest and community feedback. The hearing will be held in the board room at school district headquarters, 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi.
The timeline following the May 17 public hearing isn’t clear because changes have been made since the board passed its resolution. But the next step after the two public hearings will be direction to the demographer from the Board of Trustees. The board will use information gathered at the two public hearings to help determine local goals and criteria for the development of trustee areas and instruct the demographic consultant regarding the creation of draft maps.
The draft maps must be posted at least seven days before a hearing at which they are discussed. Following publication, there will be three additional public hearings before the board adopts a final map and sends it to the Kern County Committee on School District Organization.
That public agency will then hold a hearing on the district’s adopted map and the first by-trustee election can be held at some time that is at least 125 days after final approval.
Whether that will be the 2022 or 2024 election remains unknown.
At the May 10 public hearing, it appeared that the planned timeline would not allow approval prior to the Elections Office deadline for 2022. However, the date for the second public hearing was subsequently moved up a week (from May 24 to May 17).
In any case, the process will not shorten the term of currently elected trustees.
November election
According to the Kern County Elections Office, the filing period for local elections (including the school board) to be held this year will open July 8 and run through Aug. 12 with the election set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Current board members and their terms of office are as follows:
• Area 1, Seat A - Tyler Napier, term expires December 2024.
• Area 1, Seat B - Rick Scott, term expires December 2022.
• Area 2, Seat C - Joe Wallek, term expires December 2022.
• Area 2, Seat D - Jackie Wood, term expires December 2024.
• Area 3, Seat E - Nancy Weinstein, term expires December 2022.
• Area 3, Seat F - Tracy Kelly, term expires December 2024.
• Area 4, Seat G - Jeff Kermode, term expires December 2022.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
