AT&T cell customers will have to wait longer to get an improved signal in Tehachapi.
By consensus, the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District at its March 8 meeting indicated it will not allow AT&T Mobility to construct a 65-foot cell tower on district property near Tehachapi High School.
The project, including a zone change for the property, conditional use permit and architectural design and site plan review, was approved last year by the Tehachapi City Council following earlier approval by the Tehachapi Planning Commission.
The tower proposed by AT&T Mobility was expected to greatly improve the cellular signal within the city and also to bring about $1.28 million to the school district over 25 years.
However, according to a report by Hojat Entezari, chief administrator, business services, for the school district, the project was presented to the school board on April 13 and July 13, 2021, as an information item but no actions were taken or considered by the board.
“The district has not entered into any agreement and is under no legal obligation to proceed with the project,” he said in a report prepared for the school board’s March 8 meeting.
Trustee Tyler Napier said he opposes the project, noting his concern that the school district would be “bad neighbors” by allowing it. He said the potential income was minimal compared to the nuisance. Also, he noted, the district hadn’t finished the high school and he hoped that a football stadium will be built on the campus someday. He inferred that the tower might conflict with such a plan.
Trustee Rick Scott said he thought the project as previously presented to the board was a “win-win” for the district and the community.
And Trustee Joe Wallek asked Entezari why the project had not been brought back to the board since last summer.
“Why did we have to ask (about the status),” he asked.
Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson told trustees that Entezari has been working at her direction and that the project hasn’t been a priority for the district because attention since last summer has been directed to supporting in-person instruction. She told Wallek it was an “oversight” that the board wasn’t informed that the district wasn’t moving forward with the project.
“Given the challenges of COVID-19 and the district’s prioritization of in-person instruction, the project has been tabled,” Entezari’s report for the board stated.
The item was not on the agenda for action, but a poll of board members by President Nancy Weinstein showed that less than a majority supported moving forward.
The terms of the lease agreement, as outlined by Entezari in a report to the board on April 13, 2021, included a $5,000 one-time payment to the district and a $3,000 monthly payment with a 3 percent annual increase over 25 years — $1.28 million in total estimated proceeds.
City response
No objections to the tower were noted during the city’s approval process last summer. The city’s requirements included that the tower would be a mono-pine design with natural trees planted next to it to improve its appearance.
Jay Schlosser, development services director, said Wednesday, March 9, that he was disappointed to hear that the school district isn’t moving forward with the project because he knows AT&T customers have hoped for better service.
He said the company approached the city for assistance in locating a new tower and the school district property was considered because there is a preference for locating on public land so that the community gets the benefit of lease income versus agreements with private property owners.
City Manager Greg Garrett was more direct in commenting on the school district not moving forward after not addressing the matter or bringing it back to the school board for months after the city approval.
“I think it’s shameful,” Garrett said Wednesday after hearing that the matter wasn’t taken to the board for action. “That’s not an appropriate way to do business.”
Schlosser said that the zone change for the school district property is still in effect and gives the district more flexibility for use of the land.
He noted that the city will continue to work with AT&T to try to find a location for a new tower.
Efforts to reach a representative of AT&T Mobility for comment after the board meeting were not successful.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
