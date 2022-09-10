A 17 percent increase in the number of students requesting bus transportation continues to challenge Tehachapi Unified School District this year as the district has not been able to keep up with demand.
But Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said the district is continuing its efforts to meet demand and also offers some alternatives to help parents.
School districts in California are not required to provide transportation outside of required special education mandates, the superintendent said. But she added that the district strongly desires to provide transportation for all students who need it.
As state funding for student transportation dwindled, the district began charging for non-mandated transportation many years ago. But during the 2020-21 school year, when students returned to campuses following the COVID-19 lockdown, the district was able to offer transportation at no cost to families, Larson-Everson said.
She noted that only 60 percent of the cost of transportation services is funded by the state, leaving the district to cover the remainder.
“The decision to remove a ‘charge’ for parents to purchase a bus pass and provide ‘free’ bus passes was very intentional as many families were out of work and facing financial hardship,” the superintendent said. “The removal of bus pass charges was also intended to encourage parents to access the transportation and ensure that all students who wanted to return to campus could do so.”
For the current school year, with families also able to access free breakfast and lunch programs at school, the district again made the intentional decision to continue free bus transportation.
“However, current conditions have rapidly changed and this year we have seen a 17 percent increase in the number of students requesting bus transportation,” Larson-Everson said.
She said the district isn’t clear as to the reason for the increase but it may be more parents working out of the home instead of from home or the huge spike in gas prices.
The district’s typical ridership is 1,200 to 1,300 students and this year the schools have received applications for 1,517 bus passes. It’s not only a 17 percent increase over last year but also an increase over the trend for the past four years.
Compounding the increased demand is the fact that the district’s transportation department has experienced the same challenges as many other employers regarding availability of staff, Larson-Everson said. Some drivers are out on long-term leave and staffing is also impacted by COVID-19 challenges.
“Because of the critical nature of school bus routes and the high reliance of our families on this daily transportation, we have had to reduce some routes in favor of the assurance we can transport students daily,” the superintendent said.
She said the district typically deploys 10 buses to cover middle and high school routes as well as elementary school routes.
“Currently, we are operating nine routes,” she said in an email on Sept. 1. “To date this school year, we have not had to cancel any routes despite having days (when) only half of the staff was available to drive.”
Covering those routes is in addition to providing transportation for special education students, she said. The district currently has eight special education routes and making sure those routes are covered can impact the availability of drivers for general education routes.
As of Sept. 1, there were 1,188 bus pass holders and 339 students who were waitlisted until space becomes available either on existing routes or once a new route can be added, the superintendent said. “We are in the process of adding 26 waitlisted students now and hope to add more soon.”
Training
The good news for the district is that Transportation Supervisor Denise Berry completed certification in June and is now a California Department of Education Certified School Bus Driver Trainer.
“Because of Ms. Berry’s certification as a trainer we have two drivers that should be ready to begin their own bus driving in October when we hope they will complete their training program here locally (in district),” Larson-Everson said. “Finding qualified bus drivers is equally challenging for TUSD as it is for other school districts and agencies and we are grateful to have a means to grow drivers from within.”
Options for students
“We understand the frustration that some families are experiencing as they wait for a bus pass. We are doing all we can to increase routes as quickly as we can,” the superintendent said.
She noted, too, that some district programs may help families who are unable to use bus transportation currently.
All elementary schools have before and after school care operating from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., she said. And an after-school program is also available for middle school students, providing supervision and activities until 6 p.m.
And for high school students the district is starting up a tutoring program that will be available five days per week from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The after-school opportunities may assist working parents with managing their schedules and transporting their own students, Larson-Everson said.
“As things progress and we are able to add routes and students to buses, we will continue to notify families,” she said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
