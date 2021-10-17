Enrollment in Tehachapi Unified School District continues to fluctuate, but was still up by 152 students over the same time last school year, according to a report by Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson.
Her latest report was made during the district’s Board of Trustees meeting on Oct. 12.
At six weeks into the new school year, enrollment in the district’s schools was 4,163, she said. An additional 167 students were enrolled in the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy.
For the current school year, school site enrollment was 4,163 in the sixth week, compared to 4,011 for 2020-21.
Week 6 enrollment by school is shown here:
• Cummings Valley, 606 (584 last year)
• Golden Hills, 689 (685 last year)
• Tompkins, 634 (627 last year)
• Jacobsen Middle, 939 (904 last year)
• Tehachapi High, 1274 (1,188 last year)
• Monroe High, 21 (23 last year)
Larson-Everson also updated the board on COVID-19, using data as of Oct. 4.
The school year began on Aug. 11 with an emphasis on in-person instruction. By Oct. 4 the district was aware of 163 student cases, 70 staff cases and had two class closures (quarantine for 10 days). A total of 1,331 close contact tracing letters and calls were made, the superintendent reported.
— Claudia Elliott
