The latest enrollment figures reported by Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson to the Tehachapi Unified School District board of trustees at its Jan. 11 meeting show a drop in enrollment overall from numbers reported in December — mostly due to decreased enrollment at Monroe High School and the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy.
Enrollment figures reported were as follows:
• Cummings Valley Elementary, 627
• Golden Hills Elementary, 686
• Tompkins Elementary, 640
• Jacobsen Middle School, 945
• Tehachapi High School, 1248
• Monroe High School, 18
This represented a total drop of 29 students overall at brick-and-mortar schools. There were six fewer students at Cummings Valley and four fewer at Tompkins and increases in five at Jacobsen, eight at THS and 26 at Monroe with no change at Golden Hills.
Enrollment in TILA showed a drop from 300 to 197.
